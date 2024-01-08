Vancouver mayor did not violate code of conduct by promoting Rolling Stones show, commissioner finds

Promoting a Rolling Stones concert in Vancouver by projecting the band's logo onto City Hall did not run afoul of the code of conduct for elected officials, according to a report dismissing a complaint against the mayor and three councillors.

Integrity Commissioner Lisa Southern investigated the complaint, which alleged that Ken Sim and councillors Sarah Kirby-Yung, Mike Klassen, and Peter Meiszner may have violated a rule that council members "must not use, or permit the use of, city land, facilities, or equipment for non-city business."

On Nov. 21, 2023, the Rolling Stones announced that they will be playing BC Place as the only Canadian stop on their 2024 tour. That evening, the band's logo was projected onto city hall, with the mayor and three councillors in attendance. A video of the event was posted on social media.

"The complainant was concerned these activities were a potential conflict of interest and a misuse of influence for non-official purposes," the integrity commissioner's report says.

Sim responded to the complaint, saying that projection was something that the concert promoter pitched to the city, not something the mayor or councillors initiated. The commissioner found there was no need for the three councillors to submit responses.

"While there is yet no city policy framework covering the use of city property or other resources to promote non-city events, the city sometimes allows private entities to access city facilities for a fee," Southern's report says, noting that this council has explicitly directed city staff to "explore these kinds of opportunities as another way to generate revenue."

Last night, City Hall was lit up with an iconic logo. Looking forward to welcoming the legendary @rollingstones next year on July 5th. pic.twitter.com/cd0f0u2Kmr — Mayor Ken Sim (@KenSimCity) November 22, 2023

Key to deciding if the complaint was substantiated was deciding whether the projection and promotion constituted "city business." The promoter, Southern said, paid $500 to display the logo, arranged the promotion through official city channels and covered all the costs of the stunt. The fee was enough to cover any of the city's costs and resulted in a small amount of revenue.

"The promotion did not involve personal use of city property," Southern concluded.

"Whether City Hall or other city property should be used for marketing purposes to generate revenue for the city is a policy question for council and city staff, and one they are currently exploring. However, there is nothing in the code of conduct by-law that prevents this type of activity."

The Rolling Stones will bring their Hackney Diamonds Tour to Vancouver in July.