VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Vancouver man plans to travel, buy new car after $1M lottery win

    Lottery winner Hugh McNicoll is pictured in this handout photo from BCLC. Lottery winner Hugh McNicoll is pictured in this handout photo from BCLC.
    Share

    A Vancouver resident is now $1 million richer after a lucky Lotto 6/49 win.

    Hugh McNicoll got the windfall on the guaranteed prize from the Gold Ball Draw on July 10, which requires an exact ten-digit match.

    The winner was at the drug store when he found out. “I was at Shoppers Drug Mart and thought the machine was broken,” he said in a B.C. Lottery Corporation media release issued earlier this week. “I had to keep checking it and eventually downloaded the app.”

    He first shared the news with his wife, and bought her flowers to celebrate.

    McNicoll plans to spend the money on a “big vacation” and a new car.

    He told the BCLC winning the lottery felt “shocking, then exciting and then fun.”

    According to the lottery corporation, British Columbians have won more than $48 million on tickets so far this year.

    The winning ticket was bought in Delta at the Town Pantry on Ladner Trunk Road and 96 Street.

    The odds of winning on the Gold Ball Draw vary depending on how many tickets were purchased. The odds of winning the top Lotto 6/49 prize of $5 million are one in 13,983,816, according to the BCLC.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Here are the signs you're ready to downsize your home

    Amid the cost-of-living crisis, many Canadians are looking to find ways to save money, such as downsizing their home. But one Ottawa broker says there are several signs to consider before making the big decision.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News