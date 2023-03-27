Vancouver looks to frozen eggs to help control Canada goose population

A Canada goose and its nest on a rooftop is seen in this undated image. (City of Vancouver) A Canada goose and its nest on a rooftop is seen in this undated image. (City of Vancouver)

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener