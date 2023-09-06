Vancouver issues $76K in fines for illegal watering in less than 4 weeks
The City of Vancouver has issued more than $160,000 in fines for violations of water restrictions this year, with almost half of the total coming in the last month.
Updated data provided to CTV News Wednesday shows a total of 496 monetary tickets issued between May 1 – the annual start of watering restrictions – and Aug. 27. Bylaw officers have also issued 732 warnings during that span, according to the city.
"Any watering outside of permitted hours witnessed by a bylaw officer results in a ticket with a fine," the city said in an emailed statement.
"Warnings are issued when there is some indication of watering outside of hours ( i.e. damp lawn, watermarks on sidewalk/roadway) but the violation is not actively witnessed by the officer or the evidence is not substantial."
Of the 496 tickets issued, 344 came before Metro Vancouver moved to Stage 2 water restrictions on Aug. 4.
Those tickets were for $250 apiece, meaning the city will collect a total of $86,000 in fines if all of the tickets are paid.
Since the switch to Stage 2 restrictions, 152 tickets have been issued at the higher rate of $500 each, equating to a total of $76,000 between Aug. 4 and Aug. 27, the most recent date for which data is available.
The province remains in the midst of an unprecedented drought.
At a news conference Wednesday, Emergency Management Minister Bowinn Ma called the situation a "sleeping giant" of a natural disaster, and warned that if the winter brings a sudden switch to heavy rain – as it did in 2021 – there could be a repeat of that year's catastrophic flooding.
Although much of British Columbia has seen some cooler, wetter weather in recent weeks, watering restrictions remain in place.
Metro Vancouver is the regional wholesale supplier of water and sets conservation policies, which are then enforced by bylaw officers in individual municipalities.
It says local drinking water reservoirs are in pretty good shape right now, but residents must remain vigilant to protect our supplies this fall.
"Our reservoirs are at 56 per cent of their maximum, but that water has to last us right through to when the rains come back. The outlook for the weather for September and into October is for dry weather,” said Linda Parkinson, director of policy planning and analysis in the water services department for Metro Vancouver.
Stage 2 water restrictions in Metro Vancouver, which includes a ban on all lawn-watering took effect Aug. 4.
Water demand was very high in May, June, the first half of July compared to 2022.
It peaked at 1.5 billion litres per day.
The increase in consumption is being blamed on a long stretch of hot and dry weather.
The region typically sees a 50-per-cent jump in the summer months due to discretionary use like lawn and garden watering, power washing, and car washing.
The current water restrictions will remain in place until at least Oct. 15, but the regional district says they could be extended, especially if people don’t reduce their consumption.
Demand has decreased with the cooler weather to 1.2 billion litres per day.
“Right now, we think with ongoing help from the public and from the members with enforcement and education, that if we can sustain this, this lower daily demand, we can stay in Stage 2,” said Parkinson.
Municipalities like Vancouver are responsible for handing out fines and warnings, and the issuance of $76,000 worth of tickets in less than four weeks suggests they've stepped up enforcement.
Metro Vancouver officials suspect automatic watering systems are the biggest culprit when it comes to violating restrictions.
There are currently no plans to move to Stage 3 restrictions, according to the regional district.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Some areas of the community have changed dramatically': Scope of damage revealed in B.C.'s Shuswap region
Twisted metal, charred debris and endless ash are all that remains of the Scotch Creek-Lee Creek Fire Hall. The fire department building was one of nearly 200 structures completely destroyed by the fast-growing Bush Creek East wildfire in the Shuswap region of British Columbia.
Health agency probing Air Canada vomit incident that echoes broader customer woes
The outrage sparked by a passenger incident involving a vomit-smeared airplane seat reflects a broader frustration with flight operations in Canada, travel experts say -- as the country's public health agency says it's investigating the recent episode.
Poilievre and Singh more trusted on housing as Liberal minister promises new policy this fall
After a summer spent refocusing his government on the issue of housing affordability, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberals are still less trusted on the file than the Conservatives and the New Democrats, exclusive new polling numbers indicate.
WATCH | Canada on 'the razor's edge' of a recession, warns economist
After the Bank of Canada held its key interest rate at five per cent, an economist says that inflation will be the key factor in determining whether more rate hikes are coming, and warns that a recession is a real possibility.
New medical program dedicated to producing family doctors amid shortage
Amid an ever-widening family doctor shortage, an Ontario university is hoping to start turning the tide with a dedicated training program – but some experts say to fix the problem in the long run, we should reimagine our health-care system completely by guaranteeing primary care access to every Canadian.
WestJet warns of delays impacting 'multiple airlines,' caused by outage concurrent with CBSA issue
One of Canada's major airlines warned customers to expect delays due to two system outages reported on the same day, one with a booking program used by several airlines, and another with the Canada Border Services Agency.
Victims of mass shooting outside Ottawa wedding not intended target, police say
Ottawa police say the two men killed and six others injured in the long weekend shooting outside a wedding reception were not the intended targets.
Limited action in Canada as U.S. fights company to recall 52 million airbag inflators
As U.S. officials take further steps to recall at least 25 million vehicles over airbag inflators that can explode and shoot shrapnel into drivers, their Canadian counterparts lack the authority to demand a similarly sweeping recall.
Murderer escaped by scaling a wall topped with razor wire, U.S. prison official says
A murderer on the loose in suburban Philadelphia was able to escape from a jail yard by climbing up a wall and over razor wire last week, prison officials said Wednesday.
Vancouver Island
-
Convicted killer of Saskatoon woman arrested while on parole in Victoria
A convicted killer who brutally murdered a 21-year-old woman in Saskatoon more than two decades ago is behind bars in Victoria after his parole was suspended. Victoria police confirm that 49-year-old Kenneth David MacKay, who had been released on day parole, was arrested in the city on Friday and remains in police custody.
-
Suspect arrested after Nanaimo stabbing sends man to hospital
One man is in hospital and another is in police custody after a stabbing Wednesday morning in downtown Nanaimo.
-
Top Canadians test out the challenging Olympic surfing venue in Tahiti
Canada's top surfers are riding the waves in Tahiti this week, testing the waters at Teahupo'o that will host next year's Olympic surfing event.
Calgary
-
Victim of Sunalta stabbing rushed to hospital with serious injuries
Calgary police are investigating a stabbing in Sunalta that sent one man to hospital with serious injuries.
-
Victim of fatal stabbing in Copperfield identified; suspects remain at large
Danillo Canales Glenn was bear-sprayed and stabbed during a brief altercation with two unknown individuals at a basketball court in the 0-100 block of Copperstone Road S.E.
-
Shooting scare at Calgary school that prompted lockdown turned out to be car backfiring
A school in northwest Calgary was placed into a lockdown on Wednesday after concerns that gunshots had been fired.
Edmonton
-
Expect 'unique and different' Heritage Classic in Edmonton
Edmonton is intimately familiar with hockey in the great outdoors — almost every neighbourhood has a rink, and the Oilers were the first National Hockey League team to host an outdoor game — but bringing the Heritage Classic back 20 years later will be special in many ways, say the league and its best player.
-
ATA calls for Red Deer school board trustee to resign after Nazi post
The Alberta Teachers' Association wants a Red Deer school board member to resign after she compared the LGBTQ2S+ community to Nazi Germany in a social media post.
-
'You almost killed my son': Boy sentenced in school stabbing south of Edmonton
The teenage boy who pleaded guilty in the stabbing of a fellow student south of Edmonton earlier this year was sentenced on Wednesday.
Toronto
-
12-year-old girl killed in stabbing at Scarborough apartment, police say
Police say that a girl who was fatally stabbed inside a Scarborough apartment on Tuesday evening was just 12 years old.
-
Ontario university student shocked laptop removed from box and replaced with books
An Ontario student starting her first week of university was shocked when a new laptop she ordered online turned out to have books inside instead of the MacBook she ordered.
-
Doug Ford recommends possible jail time for Ontario lobbyists caught breaking the rules
Ontario Premier Doug Ford has instructed the province’s attorney general to review legislation governing lobbyists and add increased penalties, including jail time, if they break rules.
Montreal
-
Health agency probing Air Canada vomit incident that echoes broader customer woes
The outrage sparked by a passenger incident involving a vomit-smeared airplane seat reflects a broader frustration with flight operations in Canada, travel experts say -- as the country's public health agency says it's investigating the recent episode.
-
Q & A
Q & A | How the family of a slain Pierrefonds, Que. woman is coping with her death
A loving, hard-working mother of two, Pierrefonds woman Robyn-Krystle O'Reilly was just 34 when she was found dead outside Wickham, Que., last month. Robyn's stepmother, Melody May, spoke to CJAD 800 Radio’s Andrew Carter for an update on how the family is managing after her death.
-
Quebec health-care workers hold demo at rush hour in downtown Montreal
Nurses affiliated with the FIQ union set off from a Laval metro station for downtown Montrea Wednesday afternoon, promising to 'disrupt traffic' during rush hour.
Winnipeg
-
'Patience wears thin': Councillor looking to help Winnipeg businesses impacted by construction
Summer is synonymous with road construction in Winnipeg. But now, a city councillor is looking into programs to help small businesses impacted by it.
-
Woman suing former AMC grand chief for alleged sexual assault
The former grand chief of the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs is being sued by a woman who claims she was sexually assaulted by him on multiple occasions.
-
Manitoba Liberal platform contains new spending, higher taxes for some people
The Manitoba Liberal Party has released its full campaign platform, which includes roughly $1 billion in new spending and higher taxes for some income earners and property owners.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon joining call for national school lunch program
With school now officially started for most students across the province, organizations that provide food for kids in school are bracing for an increased need.
-
Saskatoon Prairieland Park looks to repurpose Marquis Downs after turfing soccer stadium deal
Prairieland Park's leadership says escalating construction costs, interest rates and climbing inflation are putting any plans to build a soccer stadium on hold.
-
'I make no excuses': Robertson reacts to suspension for head butt on Collaros
The Saskatchewan Roughriders practiced for the first time since their overtime victory in Sunday’s Labour Day Classic and since defensive lineman, Pete Robertson, received his suspension for a head butt on Bombers’ quarterback, Zach Collaros.
Regina
-
Fentanyl becoming cheaper, easier to access on Regina streets: drug user
Fentanyl is the most accessible it has ever been in Regina due to increasing availability and dropping prices, according to one active drug user.
-
'I make no excuses': Robertson reacts to suspension for head butt on Collaros
The Saskatchewan Roughriders practiced for the first time since their overtime victory in Sunday’s Labour Day Classic and since defensive lineman, Pete Robertson, received his suspension for a head butt on Bombers’ quarterback, Zach Collaros.
-
Updates on Regina lead pipe removal set to be reported biennially, upsetting some residents
Regina's ongoing effort to remove lead pipes in the city's drinking water infrastructure will be reported on every two years, according to a recent decision by Executive Committee.
Atlantic
-
Maritime music community mourns death of Cape Breton legend Bruce Guthro
Bruce Guthro, the beloved Cape Breton musician who was the lead vocalist of the Celtic rock band Runrig, has died at 62 according to multiple sources.
-
Halifax police chief retires after four years on the job
Chief of the Halifax Regional Police, Dan Kinsella, is retiring after four years on the job.
-
N.S. opposition call on government to buy back homes severely damaged in floods citing safety concerns
The opposition in Nova Scotia is calling on the government to buy homes which have experienced severe flooding, or are in floodplains.
London
-
'Take me to court, I'm not leaving': Tenants defiant as Webster Street Apartments issue more eviction notices
Catherine Ostrander is the latest to receive an eviction notice from Webster Street Apartments. 'I like my apartment here,' said Ostrander, a tenant at 1280 Webster St. 'I've been here for 23 years, and the thing is, I really don't want to move.'
-
Opening statements to be heard Monday at Nathaniel Veltman murder trial
Jury selection wrapped up on Wednesday in the trial of a man accused of killing three generations of a London, Ont. Muslim family in June of 2021.
-
Enrollment onslaught: TVDSB accelerating push for new spaces and more staff
A new school year brings a new set of challenges for the Thames Valley District School Board.
Northern Ontario
-
Domtar shutting down operations in Espanola
The pulp and paper mill in Espanola, Ont., is being shut down next month, with approximately 450 employees affected, Domtar Corporation said in a news release Wednesday morning.
-
Northern Ont. driver charged after falling asleep at the wheel
A driver in northern Ontario got a very scary wake-up call after allegedly falling asleep at the wheel and crashing their vehicle.
-
Sault police officer killed Tuesday in crash after working OT shift
The Sault Police Service says that one of their officers, Const. Orrette Robinson, 36, was killed an off-duty motor vehicle collision Tuesday.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Human remains found near Guelph park
Police say human remains have been found in the area of Royal City Park, just outside downtown Guelph.
-
'A part of me is gone with her': Sentencing hearing for Kitchener murder trial begins
Family and friends of a Kitchener woman who was stabbed to death by her ex-boyfriend in 2017 read victim impact statements through tears on Wednesday, as the sentencing hearing for the man convicted of killing her got underway.
-
'It's a totally idiotic decision': Frustrated bingo players forced to relocate in Stratford
A Stratford bingo hall, and longtime staple in the community, is being forced to relocate after the city decided to not renew their lease.