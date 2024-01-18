Vancouver Island walloped with more snow Thursday

Snow came down on the Malahat Highway – where Rob Smith has driven a snowplow for 36 winters – earlier and with more intensity than forecast Thursday.

Smith usually works in tandem with another plow in front or behind, the two trucks attacking the treacherous conditions.

“This is what you prepare for, you train for,” said Smith Thursday.

It’s a job that comes with plenty of danger, including keeping a back wing plow from hitting things and the hazard of impatient drivers passing one snowplow and getting stuck between two plow trucks. That's precisely what happened Thursday, when CTV News joined Smith for a ride-along.

“He's got his windows all covered in ice, he can’t see, and he’s squeezing in between us, and now he’s giving me the bird,” said Smith, while navigating the vehicle that had temporarily passed his truck.

A second round of big snowfall landed across the mid and south island Thursday, turning the highway to Port Alberni into a dicey drive, and prompting warnings from that city's fire chief, Mike Owens.

“(People should) stay off the roads if they're able to until the conditions improve,” said Owens.

In Victoria, a snowfall warning was issued. Snow started falling fast and furious starting around 9 a.m. Thursday, again shutting down schools like Camosun College and the University of Victoria, and creating slushy streets.

Back on the Malahat, Smith started his shift at 3 a.m. By midday, he had driven the Malahat 10 times already.

Freezing rain is forecast for much of south island after the snow relents on Thursday, meaning roads and highways across the region will be slick, and Smith will be back at it again Friday.