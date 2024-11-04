VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Vancouver home sales surge in October amid lower borrowing costs: board

    In a photo taken by drone, Vancouver homes in the Kitsilano neighbourhood of Vancouver are pictured Monday, October 3, 2022.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward In a photo taken by drone, Vancouver homes in the Kitsilano neighbourhood of Vancouver are pictured Monday, October 3, 2022.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
    Share

    Greater Vancouver Realtors says home sales in the region jumped 31.9 per cent in October compared with the same month last year, marking potential early signs of a long-awaited rebound after the Bank of Canada's four consecutive cuts to its key interest rate.

    The real estate board says there were 2,632 sales of existing residential homes last month, which is just 5.5 per cent below the 10-year average after months of tracking approximately twenty per cent below those trends.

    It says there were 5,452 newly listed properties, up 16.9 per cent from last year and 20 per cent above the 10-year seasonal average.

    The total number of listings stood at 14,477. That's 26.2 per cent above the 10-year seasonal average.

    The board's director of economics and data analytics, Andrew Lis, says it was "only a matter of time until signs of renewed strength in demand showed up," as the October sales figures suggest buyers who have been waiting on the sidelines may finally be responding to lower borrowing costs.

    The composite benchmark price sat at $1,172,200, down 1.9 per cent from October 2023 and 0.6 per cent from September.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 4, 2024. 

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News