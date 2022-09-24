Vancouver gas prices are predicted to come close to their all-time high on Sunday

The price of a litre of regular gasoline in Metro Vancouver is expected to rise again on Sunday by as much as 13 cents, a total that would bring the region close to its all-time high.

According to price-prediction site Gas Wizard, stations in the region will be charging prices as high as 233.9 cents per litre on Sunday, up from 220.9 on Saturday.

That price, too, was a significant jump from earlier in the week. The cost of a litre was below the $2 mark as recently as Tuesday.

Vancouver gas prices had mostly remained below $2 since late July, after setting an all-time record of 236.9 cents per litre on June 6.

B.C. typically has the highest gas prices in Canada, and Metro Vancouver and Greater Victoria typically see the highest prices in the province.

Drivers in Toronto, by comparison, are expected to pay just 148.9 on Sunday. Gas Wizard predicts the same price for Calgary, and 164.9 for residents of Montreal.

Even within B.C., some regions are considerably cheaper than others. In Prince George, prices are predicted to remain unchanged at 175.9 on Sunday.

Earlier this year, when drivers were paying what was at the time a record-breaking 214.9 cents a litre, B.C. Premier John Horgan announced relief in the form of a one-time $110 rebate. Horgan announced other measures earlier this month to combat a rising cost of living, including a boost to the Climate Action Tax Credit and the B.C. Family Benefit.

As well, the annual rent increase – which is normally tied to inflation – will be capped at a maximum two per cent for 2023. For a household paying $2,000 per month, that works out to a maximum hike of $40 per month. The province estimates this will represent a savings of up to $816 per year.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Alyse Kotyk and Regan Hasegawa