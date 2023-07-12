Vancouver councillor calls decision on modular housing 'infuriating and unacceptable'
Vancouver city council has voted down a motion that would allow for extended leases on temporary modular housing sites, a move greeted with cries of "shame" from people in the chamber who spoke in support of it.
Coun. Christine Boyle, who brought the motion, described it as an attempt to ensure that the "net number" of spaces in this type of housing – roughly 750 in total – does not decrease amid a homelessness crisis.
"Letting any of these leases expire would see more people out on the street or in encampments, and we can't afford to lose any units while we work with senior levels of government on big, long-term solutions that we need as well," Boyle said while introducing the motion at Wednesday's meeting.
"The asks in this motion are part of making sure the problem doesn't get worse."
The motion itself asked city staff to look at how to extend the leases that are expiring between 2024 and 2028, while also looking into the possibility of moving existing projects to places where they have the option of remaining longer term.
"Now is the time to plan, to find sites for all the temporary modular housing so that when their leases expire, the city and people who are homeless don’t lose that desperately needed housing," it reads.
The first temporary modular housing opened in the city in 2017. It is a type of building that has been explicitly touted by the city as a response to homelessness.
"Temporary modular housing can be constructed more quickly than permanent housing and provide immediate relief to hundreds of people living without a home," reads the City of Vancouver's website, which notes that the units are self-contained and that the buildings have on-site supports. The smallest of the current projects has 39 units, while the largest has 98.
The 2020 homeless count, done before the widespread social and economic disruption of the COVID-19 pandemic and before hundreds of units of SRO stock were lost to fires, found 2,095 people were homeless.
All city officials present at the meeting noted that the number of people who are homeless in Vancouver increases every time a formal count is done, and that formal counts likely do not capture the true scale of the crisis. Boyle, in her motion, said the best estimate she is aware of is 3,000.
"We need housing. We need more of it. We need to keep in place what is already there and make sure we don't diminish the amount that we have," Green Coun. Adriane Carr said, voting in support of the motion along with fellow Green Coun. Pete Fry.
MOTION DEFEATED BY MAJORITY
The motion was defeated by Mayor Ken Sim and the slate of ABC councillors, who said during the meeting that their major concern was that prolonging the use of these sites for temporary modular housing would impede the city's ability to use the same sites for more units of permanent affordable housing.
ABC Coun. Brian Montague said he thinks the city should be moving away from this type of housing altogether.
"Temporary modular housing, I don't believe is the answer. I don't believe it's good policy," he said.
"It was a band-aid solution that was a decent solution at the time. But 10 years later, I believe we need to move away from a temporary model to a more permanent model, more permanent housing solutions and better policies."
ABC Coun. Sarah Kirby-Yung said that the number of units in these projects are dwarfed by the potential for development and that BC Housing has the responsibility to make sure tenants are relocated if a project is shut down.
"It's such a small percentage of what we can build on one of those sites and if you have a lease where they still have years remaining and you tie something up for another 10 years – that's 15 years before you could be building hundreds of more units to house and support people," she said.
"If I was concerned that people are going to be displaced in their home, I feel this would be a very different conversation."
As the name suggests, the buildings are not necessarily meant or built to be permanent. Some have been set up on sites that are "underused" and not zoned for housing at all.
"Not all of those sites will be used for social or could be used for social housing," City Manager Paul Mochrie said when he was asked to estimate how many units of permanent, affordable housing could be built on the sites currently occupied by temporary modular housing.
He also said that some of the sites are not owned by the city but instead by developers, using the example of a project built on the site planned for the future art gallery.
"It's not the case that all those sites can be repurposed," he added.
Boyle posted to social media after the vote calling it "infuriating and unacceptable." In a statement, she lambasted the move and the mayor.
"A person can’t live in a building that will be built in 10 years," she wrote.
"This weekend, while our mayor was shotgunning beers on stage, 3,000 homeless Vancouverites were looking for a place to lay their heads. This council will be judged by its actions, not its stunts. And today, Mayor Sim and ABC proved that they are not up to the challenges that are facing our city," she continued.
Sim, for his part, did not issue a statement about the decision. He did take to Twitter to comment on housing more generally.
"We need more permanent, quality housing for our most vulnerable residents. As we work to build more housing in Vancouver, we are working closely with government partners to ensure municipalities across the region are building their fair share of social and supportive housing," his post said.
Vancouver Top Stories
-
BREAKING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Why does the Bank of Canada have a 2-per-cent inflation target?
The Bank of Canada has raised its key interest rate again in an effort to bring down inflation, which remains above its target of two per cent year-over-year. But why does the bank believe a two per cent target is best?
'Heartless': Federal Crown-Indigenous relations minister criticizes Manitoba’s landfill search decision
Canada’s Crown-Indigenous relations minister has criticized the Manitoba government for its decision to not search a landfill for the bodies of two murdered Indigenous women.
Prime energy, 5 other drinks recalled in Canada over caffeine content
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has issued a recall for six caffeinated drinks including one backed by American social media personality and professional wrestler Logan Paul.
How to use your air conditioner to save money and energy
Tips and resources for how to be energy-efficient and cost-effective when using your air conditioner during hot summer months.
Cancer-causing chemicals found across entire Ontario city
An air-monitoring experiment found cancer-causing chemicals are polluting an entire Ontario city.
Russia's Defence Ministry says Wagner mercenaries are surrendering their weapons to the military
Mercenaries of the Wagner Group are completing the handover of their weapons to the Russian military, the Defence Ministry said Wednesday, a move that follows the private army's brief rebellion last month that challenged the Kremlin's authority.
Bank of Canada raises key interest rate for the 10th time since March 2022
The Bank of Canada has raised its policy interest rate again, making the cost of borrowing more expensive. This is the 10th interest rate hike since March 2022.
Suspect in Larry Nassar stabbing said ex-doctor made lewd remark watching women's Wimbledon match: AP source
A prisoner suspected of stabbing Larry Nassar at a federal penitentiary in Florida said the disgraced former sports doctor provoked the attack by making a lewd comment while they were watching a Wimbledon tennis match on TV, a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press.
'Great treat': Henry Czerny on returning to the Mission: Impossible franchise after 25 years
When Canadian actor Henry Czerny got the call asking him to reprise the iconic role of Kittridge that he played in the original Mission: Impossible film in 1996, he thought it was a joke — but now he’s back in the seventh installation of the film franchise, complete with another high-octane train sequence to match the original.
Vancouver Island
-
Man, 29, dead after motorcycle crash near Courtenay
A 29-year-old man is dead after a motorcycle crash on a logging road in the Comox Valley. First responders attempted to save the man but he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.
-
Highway 4 set for daily closures until mid-August to clear wildfire debris
Travellers along Highway 4 on Vancouver Island should prepare for prolonged closures as the province begins work to remove loose rocks and hazardous debris along a hillside that was scorched by wildfires near Port Alberni.
-
Victoria nurse suspended for accessing health records, sharing information
A Victoria nurse has been suspended for six weeks after accessing the health records of eight people who were not under her care, and sharing that information with a third party.
Calgary
-
Alberta family's battle against homebuilder over mould continues
An Alberta family suing a Calgary homebuilder for $11 million says they're still waiting for answers and accountability more than three years after CTV News first reported on their story.
-
‘Historically low levels’: Support for Calgary mayor and councillors remains minimal, poll says
A new poll suggests Calgarians' views on both the mayor and city councillors remain decidedly negative.
-
Trans-Canada Highway brought to standstill by multi-vehicle crash
DriveBC says a multi-vehicle crash along the Trans-Canada Highway west of Revelstoke, B.C., has been cleared.
Edmonton
-
'Sudden, violent attack': Police share circumstances surrounding homicide at Belvedere LRT Station
A man who was killed in Edmonton on Sunday night was a husband and father of seven, the Edmonton Police Service says.
-
Jenny Craig bankruptcy leaves former Alta. employee out thousands: 'I feel traumatized'
A former Jenny Craig employee in Edmonton expects to lose tens of thousands of dollars due to the company filing for bankruptcy.
-
Caught on camera: Strangers help push stranded Edmonton motorist
Four Good Samaritans are being praised on social media after a video surfaced of them stepping up to help a stranded motorist.
Toronto
-
Ontario family unable to use driveway for months due to city fence around unsafe neighbour’s home
A family in Hamilton, Ont. says they haven’t been able to use their driveway since February after the city deemed their neighbour’s home unsafe and cordoned off part of their property
-
Ontario hospital apologizes for mistakenly asking 100 patients to pay $120 for test
An Ontario hospital is apologizing for mistakenly asking 100 patients to pay $120 for a medical test covered by OHIP.
-
Nearly provincewide fire ban lifts in Ontario
A nearly-provincewide fire ban in Ontario has been lifted.
Montreal
-
3-month sentence for Montreal neo-Nazi could trivialize promotion of hate, says judge
A jail sentence of just three months for a man convicted of promoting hatred against Jews could trivialize the crime, a Quebec court judge said Wednesday as he questioned the Crown's sentencing recommendation.
-
Sherbrooke police officer found guilty of sexual assault
A former spokesperson for the Sherbrooke police service was found guilty Wednesday of sexual assault.
-
Laurentian Bank shares soar after it announced a review of strategic options
Shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada soared more than 30 per cent in early trading Wednesday after the bank said it was conducting a review of its strategic options to maximize shareholder value.
Winnipeg
-
'Heartless': Federal Crown-Indigenous relations minister criticizes Manitoba’s landfill search decision
Canada’s Crown-Indigenous relations minister has criticized the Manitoba government for its decision to not search a landfill for the bodies of two murdered Indigenous women.
-
'It's really sad': People are being warned about online rental scam
A Winnipeg woman is sharing her story about a rental scam in hopes others won't have to deal with what she has gone through recently.
-
Court hearing on injunction to end Winnipeg landfill blockade adjourned to Thursday
A hearing on a court injunction to remove a blockade on the main road leading to a Winnipeg landfill has been adjourned for another day.
Saskatoon
-
We asked AI to come up with mascots for Saskatoon's new baseball team. It didn't go well.
Saskatoon's new baseball team recently held an online vote, offering up 10 fan-suggested names, later narrowing the list down to a vote for four finalists. With the team set to reveal its new name any day, we turned to free AI art tools to see what a mascot or a logo might look like for each franchise.
-
Prince Albert police officer criminally charged in man's death
A Prince Albert police officer is facing criminal charges in connection with a man's in-custody death.
-
Saskatoon police make final arrest in shooting death
A 20-year-old Saskatoon woman was charged with manslaughter on Tuesday in connection with a June 10 shooting death.
Regina
-
'Almost used to it': Riders becoming accustomed to ongoing injuries
It is just Week 6 of the Canadian Football League's (CFL) 2023 season but the Riders continue to battle injuries.
-
Deputy PM Chrystia Freeland tours Mosaic potash mine, discusses BC port strike impacts to production
Mosaic's potash production in Saskatchewan is in jeopardy if British Columbia's port worker strike continues to hold up exports along the West Coast.
-
Wildlife rehab clinic looking to expand, launches fundraising initiative
A Saskatchewan wildlife rehabilitation clinic is looking to spread its wings, and move into something more spacious.
Atlantic
-
Allegations of historical sexual assaults at N.S. youth detention centre under investigation: RCMP
The Nova Scotia RCMP is investigating allegations of sexual assault at the province’s youth detention facility. Investigators have interviewed more than 70 possible victims.
-
Three charged with second-degree murder in N.B., victim identified
Three people have been charged with second-degree murder in connection with a fatal stabbing that took place in Moncton early Tuesday morning.
-
Plans push forward on $110M-renovation of Halifax Forum
Halifax Regional Council is pushing forward with a site and building plan for the possible redevelopment of the Halifax Forum.
London
-
Conservation authority warns of potential flooding
A flood alert has been issued for the London, Ont. region.
-
Special weather statement issued for London-Middlesex, neighbouring counties
A special weather statement is in effect for London and surrounding counties on Wednesday, with Environment Canada warning of at least 30 to 50 mm of rainfall.
-
Lightning causes devastating fire for a south London, Ont. home and business
A London couple had both their home and home business devastated by fire after an early evening lightning strike on Tuesday.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. residents concerned about new plastic plant
A new plastic plant has opened in North Bay, Ont. on industrial land, it is called Industrial Plastics Canada – the plant is re-manufacturing plastics.
-
Former Sudbury, Ont., teacher pressured student to lie about sexual relationship
A sexual relationship with a teacher had a devastating impact on a former Sudbury student, a disciplinary hearing was told recently.
-
Canadore College conducting forestry study on carbon absorption as part of new climate project
Canadore College is leading a new sustainability project focusing on trees – a ‘boots on the ground’ study of the yield and carbon absorption rates of trees.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo regional police face early pushback on proposed 2024 budget ask
The Waterloo Regional Police Services Board is looking to hire an additional 18 new officers in 2024, seeking approval for the increase through the upcoming budget.
-
Rare Second World War Nazi code machine on display in Waterloo
A new exhibit at the City of Waterloo Museum is inviting visitors to step back in time and crack the code.
-
Police charge 81-year-old driver after pedestrian hurt in Cambridge crash
The Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) has charged a senior driver after a pedestrian was hurt in a Cambridge crash on Tuesday.