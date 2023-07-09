Video: Vancouver mayor, councillor shotgun drinks at festival

A video captured at Saturday’s Khatsahlano Street Party in Vancouver is creating a buzz on social media.

The video shows Vancouver mayor Ken Sim, city councillor Mike Klassen and a third man shotgunning drinks on a stage, with onlookers cheering them on.

“Who says Vancouver is no fun?” an announcer is heard saying in a microphone.

According to the poster of the video on Reddit, the third, unnamed person was challenged by Sim to join in on the can crushing.

Sim finishes his drink—which appears to be a tall can—first, the man from the crowd second and Klassen last.

“Pretty good form from the mayor,” one commenter praised. “Not a lot of drips coming from the can either. The man is clearly a former accountant.”

Others expressed their approval of the mayor who promised to bring “swagger” back to Vancouver joining in on some weekend fun, calling Sim an “absolute Chad” and “mayor of the people.”

“You may disagree with his politics, which I do, but everyone is entitled to have fun on their time off in my opinion,” another Reddit user wrote.

“Just plain old fun! Refreshing. It’s great to have community events like Khatsahlano bringing people together,” another comment reads.

Some were less impressed by the stunt.

“Sorry, when more housing?” one wrote. “Ken Cringe,” another quipped.