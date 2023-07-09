Video: Vancouver mayor, councillor shotgun drinks at festival

Vancouver mayor Ken Sim and city councillor Mike Klassen join a festival-goer on stage to shotgun drinks. (Image credit: Reddit/I_Am_A_Sloth) Vancouver mayor Ken Sim and city councillor Mike Klassen join a festival-goer on stage to shotgun drinks. (Image credit: Reddit/I_Am_A_Sloth)

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener