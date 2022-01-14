Vancouver cosmetic clinic employee charged with voyeurism, sex assault, police say

An employee of a Vancouver laser hair removal clinic has been charged with sexual assault and voyeurism in connection to incidents that occurred in 2019, police said Friday.

Vancouver police said in a news release that they launched their investigation into Ali Aghasardar in 2019, after one woman reported being sexually assaulted during laser hair removal appointments at Dermabella Clinic in downtown Vancouver.

While investigating the initial allegation, detectives identified a second victim, police said. This woman alleged that she had been photographed while naked and receiving treatment at the clinic near the intersection of Howe and Smithe streets.

The charges against Aghasardar have not been proven in court.

The 50-year-old has been released with a court-imposed condition prohibiting him from being "alone with any patient or client without another adult present for the duration of any treatment," according to the police release.

The alleged incidents that led to the charges against Aghasardar happened between January and October 2019.

Anyone with information that could be important for investigators to know should contact the Vancouver Police Department's Sex Crimes Unit at 604-717-0601, police said.