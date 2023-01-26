Vancouver cop could be charged after vandalism suspect seriously injured

British Columbia’s police watchdog believes a Vancouver officer may have committed offences during a 2021 arrest that left a man seriously injured.

The Independent Investigations Office has filed a report to the B.C. Prosecution Service for consideration of charges regarding an interaction between Vancouver police and a man near Robson and Bidwell streets 18 months ago.

“Upon completion of the investigation, Chief Civilian Director Ronald J. MacDonald, KC, reviewed the evidence and determined that reasonable grounds exist to believe that one officer may have committed offences in relation to the use of force during the arrest,” reads an IIO media release issued Thursday morning.

The arrest in question took place around 10:30 p.m. on July 22, 2021, and ended with a man being sent to hospital with “serious but not life-threatening injuries,” according to the IIO.

Member of the Vancouver Police Department were taking the man into custody while responding to “several calls regarding a man who was allegedly damaging property,” the release reads.

When asked for information regarding the outcome of this arrest, the VPD declined to provide details.

"It wouldn’t be appropriate for us to comment as this is an IIO investigation," Const. Tania Visintin wrote in an email Thursday.

The IIO says it won’t be making additional comments about the facts of this case while it’s being reviewed by the Crown.

“In order to approve any charges, the BC Prosecution Service must be satisfied that there is a substantial likelihood of conviction based on the evidence gathered by the IIO, and that prosecution be required in the public interest,” the IIO wrote.