Vancouver Coastal Health to allow smoking at detox centre

When John Onland was told he wouldn’t be able to smoke cigarettes while trying to access a detox program for alcohol addiction, he left two days later. The thought of not being able to smoke while trying to overcome a decades-long battle with alcohol seemed unbearable.

“It’s like jail if you can’t smoke cigarettes,” he said.

A new policy by Vancouver Coastal Health is looking to address this at one of its detox centres. On Tuesday, the health authority is adjusting its tobacco and vapour use policies in outdoor spaces at Vancouver Detox.

The decision was influenced by the advocacy of groups like the Eastside Illicit Drinkers Group for Education (EIDGE), which has been vocal about this issue.

“Going to detox can be a very spur of the moment thing. If people are motivated, they’re motivated now. There has to be some kind of detox on demand. That bed has to be there and the smoking barrier, very, very often pushed folks away,” said Aaron Bailey, the program coordinator with EIDGE.

Bailey said EIDGE had a former member who would reference the challenges with this policy often.

“The late Myles Harps always used to say: ‘I haven’t been to detox because of this rule. I can only quit one thing at a time. I want to quit what’s killing me now, the alcohol. Not what’s going to kill me later, the smoking.’ And I always think back to Myles’ quote,” Bailey said.

REMOVING BARRIERS TO CARE

In a statement to CTV News, VCH said the initial rule stemmed from the health authority being a smoke-free organization. It added that the change is in response to feedback from community partners, and the illicit toxic drug supply that's claimed thousands of lives.

“We anticipate this will allow clients who use substances to consume tobacco and vapour products outdoors while they are accessing services; this will remove a barrier to accessing care, including treatment and recovery supports,” the statement said.

George Sedore, a member with EIDGE said he’s happy to see the health authority move in this direction.

“Being able to smoke while you’re quitting drinking will be able to help anxiety, even blood pressure,” he told CTV News.

Onland, Sedore, and Bailey hope the policy expands to other Vancouver Coastal Health detox centres, and that health authorities throughout the Lower Mainland adopt the new change.