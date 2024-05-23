Missing a coin collection? New Westminster police trying to reunite found items with owner

Police in New Westminster are trying to reunite a coin collection with its owner.

On Thursday, the department shared photos of the collection, which was turned in to police on May 14.

“We know that coin collections often hold great sentimental value,” spokesperson Sgt. Andrew Leaver said in a statement. “This collection, dating back to the 1970s, is likely very special to someone, and we’re eager to return it to its rightful owner.”

Anyone who recognizes the collection is asked to call 604-525-5411 and quote file number 24-7780. The New Westminster Police Department shared this photo of a coin collection, hoping to find its owner.