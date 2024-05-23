VANCOUVER
    • Hackers release corporate data stolen from London Drugs

    People wait outside of the London Drugs Dunbar location on Monday, April. 29, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns People wait outside of the London Drugs Dunbar location on Monday, April. 29, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns
    Retailer London Drugs says cybercriminals who stole files from its corporate head office last month have released some of the data after it refused to pay a ransom.

    The Richmond, B.C.-based company says in a statement the files may contain "some employee information," calling it a "deeply distressing" situation.

    London Drugs was responding to a social media post by B.C.-based cybersecurity analyst Brett Callow that said hacking group Lockbit had released what it claimed was the company's data.

    The statement from the company says it was "unwilling and unable" to pay a ransom to hackers it describes as "a sophisticated group of global cybercriminals."

    It says London Drugs is notifying employees whose personal information may be affected and offering them credit monitoring and identity theft protection services.

    The company says there is no indication that any patient or customer databases were compromised in the breach that forced London Drugs to shut down its stores across Western Canada after it was discovered on April 28.

    It says it's currently reviewing the files that may have been stolen and it will contact affected employees to tell them what personal information was compromised.

    London Drugs closed all 79 of its stores in B.C., Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba when it became aware of the cyberattack.

    All of the stores weren't open again until May 7.

    The attack was part of a series of hacking incidents that included what the B.C. government called a "sophisticated" attempt by criminals to breach its systems.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 23, 2024.

