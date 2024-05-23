'It's over': Minister says B.C.'s decision on Surrey police transition upheld in court

The B.C. Supreme Court has ruled in the provincial government's favour on the City of Surrey's legal challenge to its ongoing transition to a municipal police force, according to B.C. Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General Mike Farnworth.

At a hastily arranged news conference Thursday morning, Farnworth said he hopes the city will now work with the province to continue the transition from the Surrey RCMP to the Surrey Police Service.

"What we really want now is the City of Surrey to realize that the decision by the court has been made, that the transition to the Surrey Police Service will continue," the minister said.

"We'd really like them to be at the table to work with the province, the RCMP and the Surrey Police Service to ensure that this transition completes quickly and smoothly."

The SPS is scheduled to become the police of jurisdiction in the city in late November under current transition plans.

Farnworth reiterated that timeline on Thursday, but acknowledged that he has not spoken to Mayor Brenda Locke in the "couple of hours" since Justice Kevin Loo issued his decision.

The minister said he had no knowledge of Surrey's plans regarding a potential appeal, but repeatedly asserted that the transition will continue, regardless of the city's position.

"The people of Surrey want this over," Farnworth said. "This decision certainly indicates that, you know what? It's over. The transition will continue to the Surrey Police Service."

Transitioning from the RCMP to a municipal force was a key promise of former Surrey mayor Doug McCallum back in 2018. The province approved the transition in 2020 and the SPS was created, but many Surrey residents objected to the plan.

Locke was elected in 2022 on a promise to stop the transition and keep the Surrey RCMP.

While Locke and her allies on Surrey City Council voted to scrap the transition shortly after they took office, Farnworth's ministry determined that public safety in the city would be better served by continuing the transition, and ordered it to continue.

According to Farnworth, Thursday's ruling dismissed the city's petition for judicial review of the province's decision.