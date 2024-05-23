Signs asking trail users to leash dogs stolen repeatedly in North Vancouver, police say

Signs asking trail users in North Vancouver to leash up their dogs and stick to designated paths have been stolen and vandalised on numerous occasions, local police say.

North Vancouver Mounties issued a news release Thursday, admonishing what district officials said are "senseless acts of theft and vandalism" at Princess Park. The signs – and the posts they were mounted to – were stolen last month. Those responsible also backfilled the holes, Mounties said, adding that on other occasions the signs were "thrown to the side." Fencing has been tampered with, police said.

"New signage and fencing were installed to protect the hard work of over 60 community volunteers and District staff who planted 1,000 native plants last year to help improve forest health in this area," Steffanie Warriner, director of parks for the District of North Vancouver, said in a statement.

"Not only is it costly to continue to replace these signs and fencing, but these acts of vandalism disrespect the time and care that has been invested into restoring this sensitive area and put the good work of the community and staff in jeopardy."

Officials said the cost to reinstall the signs "could be better spent to upkeep the park."

"These acts of vandalism are criminal and the persons responsible could be charged with mischief," said Const. Mansoor Sahak, media relations officer for the North Vancouver RCMP, in a statement. "We're asking anyone who has witnessed suspicious activity or has information related to these incidents to come forward."

Anyone with information is asked to contact North Vancouver RCMP at 604-985-1311. Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.