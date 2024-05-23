Mounties investigating after woman found unconscious in stolen car in Langford, B.C.

Mounties on Vancouver Island say a 29-year-old woman was arrested Tuesday after she was found unconscious in the driver's seat of a stolen vehicle.

Police responded to the West Shore Parkway in Langford at 3:08 p.m. after receiving a report that a woman was passed out in the car near the intersection with the Trans-Canada Highway.

Drug paraphernalia was found inside the vehicle, a 2001 Toyota Corolla, which police say had been reported stolen from Victoria on May 4. Police say the licence plate on the car was also stolen.

Officers woke up the woman and arrested her for possession of a controlled substance and two counts of possession of stolen property, the West Shore RCMP said in a release.

The suspect was handed violation tickets for not having a driver's licence or insurance, police said.

She was also given a 24-hour driving prohibition for showing symptoms of drug impairment while being in the care and control of a vehicle.

The woman was released from police custody pending further investigation. The RCMP says criminal charges will be recommended in the case.