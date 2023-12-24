Vancouver charity serves dozens of meals on Christmas Eve to homeless, food insecure

The smell of fried eggs, bacon and pancakes permeate the Odd Fellows Hall in Vancouver’s Fairview neighbourhood. It’s a hearty Christmas Eve breakfast cooked with love by volunteers with The Three Links Care Foundation. For the people who frequent the weekly meals at this heritage building, they come for more than just the food.

Roy Anderson has been a patron of the breakfast program for the last few months.

“What they put out for us probably saves us,” he said. “Some of us go all week hungry, so when we come here we make sure that doesn’t happen. It’s a lot more than providing food for us.”

On top of the free, weekly breakfast, clothing is provided to patrons, as well as used, free cell phones.

Walter Wells, the president of the foundation, said while the charity tries its best to support community members in any way it can, it’s the way people are treated here that keeps them coming back.

“I think that’s the number one thing we have to offer, more than the food almost, is that we treat people with respect,” he said.

Keith Watson used to be homeless but still frequents the hall on Sundays.

“They treat you well,” he said. “The food is good. The services are good. I just feel like it’s the place to be.”

The holidays can be a challenging time, especially for people who have experienced loss, like Roy Anderson. He said he has not celebrated Christmas since his mother was taken off life support during this time a few years ago. Anderson said spending time with friends and volunteers at the hall has lifted his spirits.

“To me, it’s very important,” he said.

Whether patrons celebrate Christmas or not, volunteers went out of their way to make Sunday special. They handed out gifts, and Santa even paid a visit.

Wells said he's seen an increase this year in people needing the foundation’s services.

“We say we serve the homeless and the food insecure because a significant portion of our people – they’re housed but it’s so expensive,” he said.

The hall provides a brief window each week, for people to stay however long they’d like and feel welcomed.

“We sit down at the tables here and chat,” Wells said. “Just a little thought to be kind to people. It’s so valuable.”