Vancouver Canucks sign general manager Patrik Allvin to extension

    Vancouver Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin laughs during the NHL team's end-of-season news conference, in Vancouver, on Monday, April 17, 2023. The Canucks say they have signed Allvin to a multi-year contract extension. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck Vancouver Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin laughs during the NHL team's end-of-season news conference, in Vancouver, on Monday, April 17, 2023. The Canucks say they have signed Allvin to a multi-year contract extension. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
    The Vancouver Canucks have signed general manager Patrik Allvin to a multi-year contract extension.

    Allvin, 49, was hired as the team's general manager on Jan. 26, 2022, replacing the fired Jim Benning.

    President of hockey operations Jim Rutherford briefly served as the interim general manager before Allvin's hiring.

    Allvin worked for the Pittsburgh Penguins for 16 years, helping the team three Stanley Cups as part of the scouting department before eventually working his way up to the assistant general manager and interim GM roles.

    Allvin, from Leksand, Sweden, is the first Swedish general manager in the NHL.

    The Canucks have quickly evolved from playoff outsider to league leader since Rutherford and Allvin have come aboard.

    “The privilege of staying on to continue what we started here with the Canucks means so very much to me and my family. While our group has taken many positive steps forward, the job is not done,” Allvin said in a statement. “We will continue to push and put in the work necessary to build a championship calibre team.”

    The Canucks were in first place in the NHL standings entering Wednesday's action.

    At Rutherford's contract extension announcement on Jan. 19, he praised Allvin and the work his GM has done since being hired.

    “He's a very hardworking hockey guy,” Rutherford said, citing Allvin's work and attention to detail when it comes to examining potential players.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 31, 2024.

