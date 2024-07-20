Vancouver Canucks sign forward Daniel Sprong to one-year contract

The Vancouver Canucks have signed forward Daniel Sprong to a one-year contract.

The Canucks announced the move Saturday but did not disclose the value of the deal.

Sprong produced 18 goals and 25 assists in 76 games for the Detroit Red Wings last season.

The 27-year-old from the Netherlands has 159 points (85 goals, 74 assists) in 344 career games with Detroit, Seattle, Washington, Anaheim and Pittsburgh.

The Penguins drafted Sprong in the second round, 46th overall, in the 2015 NHL draft.

Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin said the six-foot, 195-pound winger adds depth to Vancouver's lineup.

“Bringing in another solid winger will be a boost for our club this season,” Allvin said in a statement. “Daniel has matured a lot as a player and has shown he can contribute offensively when called upon. His addition up front will give us better depth and should help with more balanced scoring throughout our forward group.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 20, 2024.