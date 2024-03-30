VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Vancouver Canucks agree to terms with forward Mueller on three-year contract

    Omaha's Ty Mueller plays during an NCAA hockey game on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024, in Kalamazoo, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis) Omaha's Ty Mueller plays during an NCAA hockey game on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024, in Kalamazoo, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)
    Share

    The Vancouver Canucks have agreed to terms with forward Ty Mueller on a three-year, entry-level contract.

    Mueller, a 21-year-old native of Cochrane, Alta., had 11 goals and 15 assists over 40 games in his junior season with the University of Nebraska-Omaha Mavericks.

    “Ty has continued to develop and take important steps forward since we drafted him,” Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin said Saturday in a release. “He is a smart two-way hockey player who we look forward to working with as he makes the transition from college hockey to the pro game.”

    Mueller was selected by the Canucks in the fourth round (No. 105 overall) of last year's NHL entry draft.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 30, 2024.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    N.L.

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News