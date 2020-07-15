VANCOUVER -- A prominent Vancouver businessman has now been sentenced for his role in the U.S. college admissions scandal.

David Sidoo will serve a 90-day prison term, followed by one year of supervised release, and pay a fine of $250,000. The sentence was proposed as part of a plea agreement, and has now been accepted by a federal court judge in Boston.

The millionaire philanthropist and former CFL player appeared by video as part of a Zoom call for the sentencing, wearing a checkered suit jacket and tie. Lawyers for Sidoo and the U.S. government also appeared by video.

Sidoo addressed the court before being sentenced, reading from a written statement.

"I'm very sorry," Sidoo said. "The last several months have been the hardest of my entire life."

Sidoo became emotional when referring to his wife and children in the statement.

"I make no excuses," Sidoo said. "I broke the law."

On March 13, Sidoo pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud. Prosecutors said Sidoo paid US$200,000 to have someone take a college entrance exam in the place of his two sons.

Sidoo's Order of B.C. was revoked in June. His name has also been removed from a field at the University of British Columbia, his former university.

Sidoo was among dozens of people charged in the scheme, including actors Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin.

In sentencing documents submitted by the defence, they note Sidoo will likely be inadmissible to the United States as a result of the felony conviction.

They also include a number of letters of support for Sidoo, including from former B.C. attorney general Wally Oppal, who wrote Sidoo's guilty pleas are "an indication of genuine remorse and contrition," and added Sidoo has suffered both physically and emotionally.

Reached by CTV News on Wednesday, Oppal did not want to comment on camera, but said he stands by the letter.

Other support letters were submitted from former CFL player Warren Moon, former MP Herb Dhaliwal, former RCMP officer and B.C. cabinet minister Amrik Virk, and Hyacks football coach and TSN broadcaster Farhan Lalji.

This is a developing story. More to come.