Suspect arrested in unprovoked 'sucker-punch' at Vancouver bus stop

Police have arrested a suspect in an unprovoked "sucker-punch" that was reported at a downtown Vancouver bus stop last week.

The Vancouver Police Department said a patrol officer spotted the suspect Tuesday afternoon and arrested him, hours after authorities had shared surveillance video of the assault in the hopes of drumming up tips.

Sgt. Steve Addison said the man has not been charged in connection with last week’s incident, but remained in custody Wednesday on another matter.

"He's being held on other charges, unrelated to the incident we spoke about yesterday," Addison said.

Police would not share any further information on the other allegations, and said the suspect's name will not be released in connection with the "sucker punch" unless charges are approved.

The apparently random assault happened in front of The Bay department store on West Georgia Street shortly after 10 p.m. on Nov. 28.

The surveillance video shows a man in a checkered shirt standing with his hands in his pockets, before lunging toward the victim and punching him in the face.

Authorities said the victim had facial injuries, but did not require treatment in hospital.

The Vancouver Police Department said its Major Crime Section is continuing to investigate the incident, and asked anyone with information to come forward.