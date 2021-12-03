Updated list: Which B.C. highways are open and closed?

The latest in a series of storms to hit southern B.C. wasn't as severe as expected, but many major highways still remain closed.

As of Friday, here's what drivers need to know, according to the Ministry of Transportation.

Highway 1/Trans-Canada Highway

open between Popkum and Hope, but drivers are warned to expect slower speed limits, delays and traffic pattern changes in the Bridal Falls area;

open between Abbotsford and Chilliwack to regular traffic, but drivers should expect slow traffic and reduced speed limits, and commercial vehicles over 63,500 kg licensed GVW are prohibited;

open to local traffic between Hope and Boothroyd, with some single-lane alternating sections – drivers are warned to expect delays, and that the section could close at any time;

closed between Boothroyd and Lytton;

closed between Lytton and Spences Bridge.

The Malahat stretch on Vancouver Island is open, but lane width is limited and there may be areas where traffic is limited to a single lane in alternating directions.

Highway 3

The highway is open between Hope and Princeton, but for essential travel only, and drivers are warned to expect delays due to "multiple vehicle incidents."

Highway 5/Coquihalla

The highway is closed between Hope and Merritt.

Highway 7

The highway is open for essential travel only between Mission and Hope.

Highway 8

The highway is closed between Merritt and Spences Bridge.

Highway 11

closed due to flooding between Hazelwood Avenue and Townshipline Road with local detours in place;

open from Highway 1 south to the U.S. border

Highway 20

There are no official closures between Bella Coola and Anahim Lake, but drivers are warned in a travel advisory to avoid non-essential trips and use caution, as flooding and rockslides are possible.

Highway 99

The highway is still closed Friday due to multiple mudslides, and the area is being assessed.