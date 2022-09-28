Update on fall respiratory viruses coming with B.C.'s top health officials

B.C.'s top health officials are expected to give an update Wednesday, outlining the latest information on fall respiratory viruses.

Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix are scheduled to speak at 1 p.m. While an advisory about their update didn't specify COVID-19, it's expected an update on the disease will be included in their briefing.

Henry and Dix stopped their regular COVID-19 briefings months ago, but appear periodically for milestone updates. For example, the pair outlined the province's plan to roll out fall boosters earlier this month, which will use a new Omicron-targeting bivalent vaccine.

"It is without a doubt vaccination that has allowed us to get to this point where we no longer need to have broad imposed measures – like mask mandates, like closures, like distancing – that we know are so disruptive to society," Henry said during the news conference, which was her first in months.

"Because so many people have stepped up and received their immunizations, we are in a very different climate now than we were even just a year ago."

Officials have cautioned on numerous occasions that B.C. could see a spike in case counts this fall, along with a possible rise in influenza.

Henry noted last week the trajectory of the pandemic remains "very uncertain," and said with significant transmission continuing around the world, there remains an ongoing risk that another variant of concern will emerge.

"We do know more and more about the virus and about how we can manage, both individually and collectively in this province – but we are not yet at a point where we can let our guard down," she said.

"We need to keep it up to be certain we are protecting those most at risk, and protecting our health-care system in the coming months."

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Andrew Weichel