Up to 15 cm of snow possible on some B.C. highway passes over Thanksgiving weekend

VANCOUVER -

Drivers are being warned ahead of the long weekend that snow is likely in some parts of B.C. over Thanksgiving.

Environment Canada issued special weather statements for much of the Southern Interior Friday, saying most highway passes will see at least some snow.

These statements apply to the Trans-Canada Highway (Highway 1) between Eagle and Rogers passes, the Coquihalla Highway between Hope and Merritt, Highway 3 between Paulson Summit and Kootenay Pass and the Okanagan Connector between Merritt and Kelowna.

This is due to a frontal system moving across the area.

The weather agency forecast precipitation will start as rain on Saturday afternoon, changing to snow as the temperatures dip either Saturday night or Sunday morning.

It's possible as much as 10 to 15 centimetres may accumulate in higher elevation areas by the time the snow tapers off.

Those who rely on these routes or are heading through the area for holiday get-togethers are reminded that weather in the mountains can change suddenly.

Snow or mud and snow (M+S) tires have been required on B.C. highways since Oct. 1.

While it won't be as chilly in Vancouver, the city is expected to see its coldest Thanksgiving weekend in more than a decade. This comes as provinces further east face potentially record-breaking warm temperatures.

And it didn't stick around, but snow did fall on at least one of Metro Vancouver's North Shore mountains earlier this week.

Staff with Cypress Mountain Resort said there was a light dusting on Wednesday.