North Shore mountain resort reports 1st snowfall of the season

Cypress Mountain seen without snow on Oct. 8, 2021. The resort said it got its first snowfall on Oct. 6, 2021. (Cypress Mountain web camera) Cypress Mountain seen without snow on Oct. 8, 2021. The resort said it got its first snowfall on Oct. 6, 2021. (Cypress Mountain web camera)

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener