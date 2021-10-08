North Shore mountain resort reports 1st snowfall of the season

Vancouver -

One of Metro Vancouver's local mountain resorts has recorded its first snowfall of the season.

In a post to social media, Cypress Mountain Resort said it got its first dusting on Wednesday. The resort shared a photo showing a light layer of snow on the ground, but by Friday, the resort's cameras showed the snow had melted.

The mountain resort typically opens for the season in mid-November.

COLD FORECAST AHEAD

Temperatures are expected to drop in B.C. over the long weekend. In fact, it's predicted to be the coldest Thanksgiving weekend since 2008, according to the Weather Network's Tyler Hamilton.

The cooler weather is expected to settle in for a few days on the West Coast, and some areas, including Whistler, can expect highs in the single digits.

Up on Cypress, the mountain might see snow showers Sunday morning, according to the resort's forecast.

In Vancouver, Environment Canada predicts a high of 12 C on Thanksgiving Monday.

WINTER TIRES REQUIRED

Drivers travelling on many B.C. highways are now required to have winter tires or chains on their vehicle. As of Oct. 1, drivers without them may be fined $121 or turned around.

B.C.'s transportation ministry says the fines can be applied regardless of whether there's actually any snow on the ground. The weather may be clear and warm, but drivers can still be fined through April 30 if they aren't adhering to signage.

The ministry's website recommends using four matched winter tires and says both the all-season "mud and snow" (M+S) tires and the three-peaked "mountain/snowflake" tires meet the legal winter tire requirements in B.C.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Kendra Mangione and Lisa Green