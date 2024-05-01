All provincial employees in B.C. directed to change passwords

Every provincial employee is receiving emails or memos directing them to change their passwords immediately, CTV News has learned.

The Office of the Chief Information Officer (OCIO) confirmed the urgent request was made government-wide on Monday, the day after dozens of London Drugs locations shut down across Western Canada due to a cyberattack.

“The OCIO is taking preventive measures to safeguard government data and systems,” wrote a spokesperson in a statement. “As a security precaution … password length has increased from 10 to 14 characters.”

Websites, servers, and other online infrastructure face thousands of hacking attempts each day, government officials have stated publicly, so CTV News asked if there has been a surge in cyberattacks or if it was a response to the ongoing London Drugs closures. A spokesperson said there’s no link to the pharmacy issues.

The memo received by BC Emergency Health Services staff on behalf of the OCIO warned staff they’d be getting system-generated prompts and could lose access to their email if they didn’t move swiftly enough.

“Please take action as quickly as possible to avoid disruption,” reads the memo on behalf of the OCIO.

“If you do not change your password, it will be changed for you, resulting in you being temporarily locked out of your account(s).”