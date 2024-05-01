VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Woman with a knife arrested at New Westminster post-secondary school

    A photo shows the back of a New Westminster police officer's jacket. (Twitter, New Westminster Police Department) A photo shows the back of a New Westminster police officer's jacket. (Twitter, New Westminster Police Department)
    Share

    Police in New Westminster, B.C., say they were called to a post-secondary school in the city when staff reported that a woman armed with a knife was inside the building.

    The woman was not a student at the institution and police say students and staff feared for their safety.

    Before police arrived, security had isolated the armed woman and police cleared out the building.

    Police called in the emergency response team, which convinced the woman to give herself up and she was safely arrested.

    Charges related to mischief and threats are being considered, police say.

    Royal Avenue was shut for several hours near 6th Street, but reopened Wednesday.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 1, 2024.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News