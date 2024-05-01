Gaza protesters at University of Victoria say encampment will stay until demands are met

A pro-Palestinian protest camp has formed at the University of Victoria in solidarity with the people of Gaza and with similar encampments that have sprung up on university and college campuses in opposition to the Israel-Hamas war.

A statement from the group says campers are calling on the school to cut academic ties with Israeli universities and divest from companies they say are complicit in the ongoing war.

Approximately three dozen protesters and two dozen tents were erected inside the university's central quad area Wednesday with campus security on hand but no sign of police intervention.

"We will continue to stand our ground and the encampment will remain indefinitely until the university agrees to our demands and divests from genocide," the statement from the group said.

The protesters are also asking UVic's board of directors to publicly condemn the killing of Palestinians and to create a plan to ensure the safety of Palestinian students and their supporters on campus.

The university did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the campus protest Wednesday.

The encampment comes amid a wave of protests at schools across North America as Israel's offensive in Gaza approaches its seventh month with tens of thousands of civilians killed in the fighting.

Premier David Eby addressed a similar encampment at the University of British Columbia on Monday, saying universities "should be a place for people to be able to express themselves," while adding that it's "critical that a campus remain safe for students of all backgrounds."

