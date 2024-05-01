Police arrest woman who praised Hamas attack at Vancouver protest

Authorities have arrested a 44-year-old woman who praised last October's attack on Israel during a rally in downtown Vancouver.

Social media video shows the woman leading a crowd outside the Vancouver Art Gallery in a chant of "Long live Oct. 7," referencing the Hamas attack that killed around 1,200 people and prompted Israel's ongoing invasion of Gaza.

"We stand with the Palestinian resistance and their heroic, brave action," the speaker said.

The Vancouver Police Department confirmed Wednesday that investigators are working to determine whether any of the remarks made at the rally could constitute a hate crime.

"We defend everyone’s right to gather and express their opinions, even when those opinions are unpopular or controversial," Sgt. Steve Addison said in a statement. "We also have a responsibility to ensure public comments don’t promote or incite hatred, encourage violence, or make people feel unsafe."

Officers arrested the woman on Monday and released her without charges. Police did not release her name, as they generally do not unless charges are recommended and approved.

Video of the rally has been shared widely on social media, including in a post from the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs on Saturday, which had been viewed more than 600,000 times as of Wednesday.

B.C. Premier David Eby responded to the recording earlier this week, describing the remarks praising the Oct. 7 attack as "the most hateful" he could imagine.

"It's reprehensible, and it shouldn't take place in British Columbia. There is clearly an element of some individuals using an international tragedy to promote hate that's completely unacceptable," Eby said.

BC United leader Kevin Falcon condemned the comments as well, calling the rally an "open celebration of the heinous mass murder of Jews."

"We must continue to stand up against all forms of antisemitism and hate. This vile rhetoric has no place here," he said.

With files from The Canadian Press