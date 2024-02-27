VANCOUVER
    • Unusual donation to Abbotsford thrift store prompts police response, evacuation of nearby businesses

    The explosives disposal unit removed the grenade and determined it was a decommissioned Mills hand grenade from the Second World War, police said.
    Multiple businesses in an Abbotsford, B.C., strip mall were evacuated Monday after police responded to reports of an explosive device inside a neighbouring thrift store.

    The Abbotsford Police Department says officers responded to a 911 call at the Value Village on South Fraser Way at approximately 3:16 p.m.

    Staff at the thrift store had located a grenade among items that had been donated to the store.

    Police cleared the thrift store and surrounding businesses while the RCMP's explosives disposal unit was called to the scene.

    "The area of the business has been cordoned off to mitigate any potential risk to the public," the Abbotsford Police Department said in a statement Tuesday.

    The explosives disposal unit removed the grenade and determined it was a decommissioned Mills hand grenade from the Second World War, police said.

    Officers contacted the person who dropped off the donations and were told the inert grenade, which had been used as a paperweight, was donated accidentally, according to the statement.

    Once the grenade was removed, the area was reopened to the public.

