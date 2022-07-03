Unsettled weather, severe thunderstorms expected across southern B.C.
Unsettled weather, severe thunderstorms expected across southern B.C.
Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm warning with a possibility of strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain for parts of southern British Columbia.
The weather agency says the warning is in effect for Boundary, Fraser Canyon - north including Lillooet, Nicola, Okanagan Valley including Kelowna, Vernon and Penticton, Shuswap and South Thompson.
The BC River Forecast Centre has issued a high streamflow advisory for the south Interior and southeast area of the province, including Similkameen River, Okanagan and Mission Creek, Boundary, east and west Kootenay and their tributaries.
It says there is a potential for heavy rainfall and thundershowers in the south Interior and Kootenays on Sunday and Monday, and rising rivers are expected in areas which receive the heaviest downpours.
The centre says given the uncertainty in the exact locations and intensity of rainfall, it is possible that small and medium-sized watersheds throughout the region may experience high flows on Monday and Tuesday.
A high streamflow advisory means that river levels are rising or expected to rise rapidly, but no major flooding is expected.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 3, 2022.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Several people dead in Copenhagen shopping mall shooting
A shooting at a Copenhagen shopping mall on Sunday left several dead and injured, police said. The suspect, who is in custody, is a 22-year-old Danish man who was detained near the Fields shopping mall, said police inspector Soren Thomassen, head of the Copenhagen police operations unit.
'Be prepared for delays at any point': Canada not flying alone in worldwide travel chaos
As Canadian airports deal with their own set of problems amid the busy summer travel season, by no means are they alone.
Alpine glacier chunk detaches, killing at least 6 hikers
A large chunk of Alpine glacier broke loose Sunday afternoon and roared down a mountainside in Italy, sending ice, snow and rock slamming into hikers on a popular trail on the peak and killing at least six and injuring eight, authorities said.
Blue Jays mourn death of first base coach Mark Budzinski's daughter
First base coach Mark Budzinski is taking a leave of absence from the Toronto Blue Jays following the death of his daughter.
Dog left with lost baggage at Toronto Pearson Airport for about 21 hours
A Toronto woman says a dog she rescued from the Dominican Republic has been traumatized after being left in a corner of Toronto Pearson International Airport with baggage for about 21 hours.
'There should have been one': N.S. mother drives son to ER after waiting nearly an hour for ambulance
A Nova Scotia mother says she had to drive her son to hospital herself on Canada Day when no ambulance showed up after more than 40 minutes.
Dinosaurs' rise to dominance linked to adaptation to cold, study finds
A new study has offered what it says is the first physical evidence showing dinosaurs from the Triassic period regularly endured freezing conditions, allowing them to survive and eventually supersede other species on the planet.
Vancouver police service dog named after Calgary police officer
A Vancouver Transit Police service dog has a special connection to the Calgary Police Service.
'Ungrading': How one Ontario teacher is changing her approach to report cards
An Ontario high school teacher plans to continue with an alternative method of grading her students after an experiment last semester in which students proposed a grade and had to justify it with examples of their work.
Vancouver Island
-
Scene of Saanich, B.C., shooting cleared, businesses reopened, police say
The remaining businesses on Shelbourne Street in Saanich, B.C., that had been closed after last week's shooting at a Bank of Montreal branch have now reopened, police say.
-
Island Health reducing hours at Comox Valley medical lab
A medical lab in the Comox Valley is the latest facility on Vancouver Island to see its hours of operation reduced.
-
Oyster mushrooms sold in B.C. recalled due to Listeria
A brand of oyster mushrooms sold in British Columbia is being recalled because of possible Listeria contamination.
Calgary
-
Vancouver police service dog named after Calgary police officer
A Vancouver Transit Police service dog has a special connection to the Calgary Police Service.
-
Police investigating after body discovered in alleyway Sunday morning
Calgary police are investigating after a body was discovered Sunday morning in Upper Mount Royal by someone out walking their dog.
-
31-year-old Alberta man killed in crash on Highway 1 near Field, B.C.
For the second time in three weeks, a fatal collision shut down Highway 1 near Golden, B.C. on Saturday.
Edmonton
-
'Incompetence is incalculable': Airport frustrations sour Canadians' summer travel plans
CTVNews.ca asked Canadians to share their travel horror stories as cancelled flights, delays and lost luggage throw a wrench in Canadians' summer travel plans, due in part to staffing shortages at Canadian airports. Some report sleeping at airports and others say it took days to get to or from a destination.
-
Cyclist sent to hospital in serious condition after hit and run
Parkland County RCMP are asking for the public’s help to identify the vehicle involved in a hit and run on Sunday morning.
-
Albertans could receive inflation support, Kenney reveals on his radio show
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney has indicated his United Conservative government will reveal details next week about additional support to help people deal with high inflation.
Toronto
-
Dog left with lost baggage at Toronto Pearson Airport for about 21 hours
A Toronto woman says a dog she rescued from the Dominican Republic has been traumatized after being left in a corner of Toronto Pearson International Airport with baggage for about 21 hours.
-
Two people dead and baby injured in pair of crashes in Peel Region
Two people died and four others including a nine-month-old baby were injured in a pair of crashes that occurred two hours apart in Peel Region overnight.
-
Blue Jays mourn death of first base coach Mark Budzinski's daughter
First base coach Mark Budzinski is taking a leave of absence from the Toronto Blue Jays following the death of his daughter.
Montreal
-
Experts warn new Quebec tenants to check for bed bugs and other infestations
At this time of year, when many Quebecers move into a new home, there may be an increase in infestations of invaders such as bed bugs. Anyone can be affected by these unwanted pests and it is important to report cases.
-
Montreal conservation group angered after Monarch fields mowed
A Montreal conservation group is baffled and frustrated after a field of shrubs, flowers, and, importantly, milkweed was mowed.
-
Parks Canada cancels camping event in Montreal amid criticism over unhoused people
Parks Canada's decision to hold a series of events dubbed learn-to-camp in the heart of Montreal is facing backlash after groups working with people without a home said they represent a double standard.
Winnipeg
-
‘We’re totally overlooked’: Northwestern Ontario fishing resorts hit hard by flooding
Vacation resort owners near Minaki, Ont., are drowning, both literally and financially, after flooding has left them operating below capacity or unable to open at all.
-
The Winnipeg Jets have a new head coach
The Winnipeg Jets have hired Rick Bowness as their new head coach.
-
Gas prices beginning to drop in Manitoba
As people are struggling to make ends meet amid rising inflation, Manitobans are starting to feel a bit of relief when it comes to gas prices.
Saskatoon
-
In pictures: Saskatoon’s 10 most expensive house listings
The number of homes for sale in Saskatoon has increased but the number of places to buy remains 20 per cent lower than last year, according to the Saskatchewan Realtors Association.
-
Saskatoon Fire Department recovers person from river
Saskatoon Fire Department recovered a person from the river Saturday evening, according to a news release.
-
'Be prepared for delays at any point': Canada not flying alone in worldwide travel chaos
As Canadian airports deal with their own set of problems amid the busy summer travel season, by no means are they alone.
Regina
-
Moose Jaw crews on scene of highway crash
Moose Jaw Police, fire, and EMS are on the scene of a motor vehicle accident with injuries at the intersection of Highway #1 East and Caribou Street East.
-
Riders ride big third quarter to victory over Alouettes
The Saskatchewan Roughriders offence caught fire in the third quarter and burned the Alouettes for 21 points in a 41-20 win over the Montreal Alouettes on Saturday night at Mosaic Stadium.
-
Regina man facing attempted murder charges
A Regina man is facing attempted murder charges after an incident on Saturday night.
Atlantic
-
'There should have been one': N.S. mother drives son to ER after waiting nearly an hour for ambulance
A Nova Scotia mother says she had to drive her son to hospital herself on Canada Day when no ambulance showed up after more than 40 minutes.
-
'Incompetent': New Brunswick cabinet minister blasts Air Canada for cancellation
New Brunswick's education minister is lashing out at Air Canada, saying the airline is incompetent because it decided on the weekend to cancel a Monday flight that would have taken him and four officials to a meeting in Regina.
-
Calls increase for Maritime governments to address staff shortages in health care
Calls are increasing across the Maritimes for governments to tackle labour shortages in the health-care sector, as hospitals are being forced to close emergency rooms now that weary staff are taking summer vacations to recover from pandemic-related stress.
London
-
Five transported to hospital after car rollover on Chester Street
Five people were sent to hospital as a precaution after a vehicle they were travelling inside rolled onto its roof in south London early Sunday afternoon.
-
London home blaze originated near fire pit: Investigators
The London Fire Department tackled a blaze at a home in south London early Sunday morning, which claimed the lives of three pets and resulted in approximately $250,000 in damages.
-
McDonald's Canada to end 'free hot drink' stickers on cups
The days of collecting stickers from cups and claiming a hot drink after purchasing six will soon be a thing of the past at McDonald’s Canada locations as of December 2023.
Northern Ontario
-
The Peter Schneider Concert Series continues Sunday
In Sudbury, for over 20 years, new and seasoned musicians have delighted crowds from June to August with free concerts in Bell Park every Sunday evening from 7 to 8:15 p.m. After a two year absence the Peter Schneider Concert Series has returned this year.
-
Newmont Porcupine opens spectacular lookout point of mining pit and city to public
Mining giant, Newmont Porcupine in Timmins is finished phase one of a land use plan-a partnership agreement it has with the city. It's a spectacular lookout area where people can watch mining activity happening in the Hollinger open pit mine and see many familiar areas of the city's landscape.
-
Rhythm of bluegrass music takes over River Valley campground this summer
Bluegrass music is the key to success for a River Valley campground.
Kitchener
-
Gun call prompts police response at Kitchener encampment
Police were called to a Kitchener encampment on Saturday after they received a report of a disturbance involving a gun.
-
Fireworks set off in Kitchener park spark several fires
Police are looking for the person who set off fireworks in a Kitchener park Saturday which sparked several fires in the dry grass.
-
'Suddenly just explosions': Man arrested for setting off fireworks on Waterloo road
A man is facing charges after he set off fireworks early Saturday morning in Waterloo. "He was holding the fireworks in his hand and then projecting them at businesses and pedestrians," said police.