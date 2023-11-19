Unmoored barge has near miss with Vancouver beach
Almost two years to the day since a barge ran aground near Vancouver’s Sunset Beach—where it would remain for another year—there was a close call in the same location.
Just after 12 p.m. Sunday, an empty gravel barge broke loose from its mooring buoy in English Bay and began drifting toward the beach, a spokesperson for the Canadian Coast Guard told CTV News.
A video posted to YouTube shows the barge just metres away from the rocks in front of the inukshuk on the shore of English Bay.
A crew from the Coast Guard’s Kitsilano base on board the CCGS Laredo Sound tied on to the barge in attempt to hold it off from the shore. A second vessel, the Kitsilano 1, pushed on the barge’s stern.
“The two Coast Guard vessels successfully kept the barge off of the beach for about 30 minutes until a commercial tug could arrive and hook onto the barge,” the Coast Guard spokesperson wrote in an email.
Seaspan tug Cates VIII towed the barge away and re-secured it to a different mooring buoy in the Vancouver Harbour, according to authorities.
Thanks to the crews of the three vessels, Vancouverites narrowly missed a repeat of the events of Nov. 15, 2021, when high winds and tides washed a barge ashore between English Bay and Sunset beaches.
Nicknamed “The English Bay Barge” or “Barge on the Beach,” the 1.4-million kg vessel became a sort of tourist attraction while it stayed stranded on the rocks for over a year. The barge was the subject of memes and merchandise, and was the site of at least one marriage proposal.
Loved by some and hated by others, that barge was deconstructed over 15 weeks last year. The city declared it gone-for-good on Nov. 24, 2022.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Rosalynn Carter, outspoken former U.S. first lady, dead at 96
Former first lady Rosalynn Carter, the closest adviser to Jimmy Carter during his one term as U.S. president and their four decades thereafter as global humanitarians, has died at the age of 96.
Yemen's Houthi rebels hijack an Israeli-linked ship in the Red Sea and take 25 crew members hostage
Yemen's Houthi rebels seized an Israeli-linked cargo ship in a crucial Red Sea shipping route on Sunday, officials said, taking over two dozen crew members hostage and raising fears that regional tensions heightened over the Israel-Hamas war were playing out on a new maritime front.
Jagmeet Singh blasts Trudeau, Poilievre at B.C. convention
Federal New Democrat Leader Jagmeet Singh took political swings at both Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre today at a convention for British Columbia Premier David Eby's governing NDP.
Canada criminalized 'condoning, denying or downplaying' the Holocaust: is it working?
Canadian Jewish organizations are calling on the Liberal government to remove what they see as barriers to enforcing a relatively new Criminal Code provision against Holocaust denialism amid a rise in antisemitism.
Israel says 55-metre fortified tunnel found under Gaza's Shifa hospital
Israel published video on Sunday of what it described as a tunnel dug by Palestinian militants under the Gaza Strip's biggest hospital, a focus of its search-and-destroy missions against Hamas in a war now in its seventh week.
Blair on Trudeau's 'maximum restraint' comments: PM 'concerned about innocent lives on both sides'
Despite Prime Minister Justin Trudeau urging the Israeli government to exercise 'maximum restraint' in the war in Gaza, Canada's defence minister says it's wrong to believe that those comments suggest Israel is acting otherwise.
DeSantis won't condemn Musk for endorsing antisemitic post, says 'I did not see the comment'
Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis is refusing to condemn Elon Musk 's post endorsing an antisemitic conspiracy theory, maintaining Sunday that he wasn't familiar with the post despite it prompting major companies to pull advertising from the billionaire's X social media platform.
In death, one cancer patient helps to erase millions in medical debt
A New York City woman who died Sunday from cancer has raised enough money to erase millions of dollars in medical debt with a posthumous plea for help.
31 'very sick' babies evacuated from Gaza's largest hospital, where trauma patients remain
Health officials said Sunday that 31 'very sick' premature babies were safely transferred from Gaza's main hospital to another in the south and will later go to Egypt, as scores of critically wounded patients remained stranded there days after Israeli forces entered the compound.
Vancouver Island
-
Jagmeet Singh blasts Trudeau, Poilievre at B.C. convention
Federal New Democrat Leader Jagmeet Singh took political swings at both Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre today at a convention for British Columbia Premier David Eby's governing NDP.
-
B.C. weather: Wind warnings issued on Vancouver Island, freezing rain forecast in Interior
People travelling highway mountain passes in B.C.'s Southern Interior this weekend are being advised to watch out for slippery surfaces as a storm with the potential to bring freezing rain moves through.
-
B.C. stream watchers link 'unprecedented' coho salmon kill to tire toxin and drought
John Barker has been volunteering with the West Vancouver Streamkeeper Society for more than 20 years and says he's never seen anything like it, dozens of coho salmon, pre-spawn and silvery, looking fresh from the sea, dead at the mouth of Brothers Creek.
Calgary
-
Pro-Palestine protester says he never should have been charged for contentious chant
A man who repeatedly used a contentious chant at a pro-Palestinian rally says he never should have been charged by Calgary police because the phrase is not offensive.
-
Potential property tax increase being deliberated this week by city council
City councillors are getting set for a budget deliberation with possible residential tax increases on the horizon for Calgary homeowners.
-
Bragg Creek issues warning after trio of cougar sightings
A Bragg Creek community group issued a warning on its Facebook page Sunday after a number of cougar sightings and encounters over the past week.
Edmonton
-
Man arrested after Sunday morning shelter in place order in Fort Saskatchewan
The man who prompted an emergency alert in Fort Saskatchewan Sunday has been arrested.
-
Canuck-themed musical promises 'more hits, more fun' in return to Mayfield Dinner Theatre
The Mayfield Dinner Theatre has rebooted a popular – and patriotic – production.
-
U of A fires Sexual Assault Centre director for signing letter questioning claims of sexual violence against Israelis
The University of Alberta has fired the director of its Sexual Assault Centre over a pro-Palestinian open letter, which calls into question reports of sexual violence against Israeli citizens.
Toronto
-
Health care and Doug Ford dominate final Ontario Liberal leadership debate
Health care and taking down Premier Doug Ford were the issues dominating the final Ontario Liberal Party leadership debate.
-
Strike averted at 17 No Frills stores in Ontario
A tentative deal has been reached between No Frills and Unifor.
-
Suspect charged in downtown Toronto assault that seriously injured one person
A 26-year-old man is facing charges following an assault in downtown Toronto last month that left one person seriously injured.
Montreal
-
Quebec will see three public sector strikes this week
It's shaping up to be a tumultuous week in Quebec's public services sector, with three strikes occurring at different times but all overlapping on Thursday.
-
Parents scrambling to make plans for likely Quebec teachers strike
With teachers in Quebec likely walking off the job this week, parents are looking for ways to keep their children busy during the strike.
-
Public sector strike: Quebec government calls on unions to submit counter-offer
Quebec's treasury board president is imploring unionized workers to table a counter-offer to the government's last contract proposal ahead of this week's planned, provincewide public sector strikes.
Winnipeg
-
'You must believe in our recovery': Mayor of Winnipeg's sister city celebrates 50 year friendship
The mayor of Winnipeg's sister city is in town to reaffirm the relationship on its 50th anniversary, bringing a message of hope during difficult times for the Ukrainian community.
-
Police called to West End for suspicious package
Winnipeg police were called to the West End part of the city for reports of a suspicious package Sunday morning.
-
'Really good procrastinators': Warm weather keeps geese from flying south
Manitoba's unseasonably warm weather has some of our feathered friends sticking around a little longer than usual.
Saskatoon
-
Massive potash mine being built in Saskatchewan breaks new ground for women
More than 14,000 kilometres away from its Melbourne, Australia headquarters, BHP said it had achieved its "gender balance" target for its local workforce in Saskatchewan.
-
Wastewater data shows this Sask. city has the highest traces of meth and cocaine in Canada
A new report from Statistics Canada says Prince Albert had the most methamphetamine and cocaine in its wastewater per capita in Canada.
-
Man still at large following armed robbery of Saskatoon liquor store
A Saskatoon woman was arrested early Friday morning and a man is still at large following an armed liquor store robbery.
Regina
-
Collision leads to life-threatening injuries for pedestrian: Regina police investigating
A man is battling serious, life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle in central Regina over the weekend.
-
Regina city administration says it saved over $14.4 million in 2024 budget proposal
Regina city administration says they saved over $14.4 million in their budget proposal through eliminating costs and adding revenue.
-
No injuries reported in Al Richie house fire
An early morning fire in Regina's Al Richie neighbourhood led to no injuries, according to the city's fire department.
Atlantic
-
Rallies for Ukraine, Gaza wars held outside Halifax International Security Forum
The final day of the Halifax International Security saw discussions on war and climate change from speakers and rallies about the Ukraine and Israel-Gaza wars outside the Westin hotel where the conference was held.
-
Woman says man pointed gun at husband during Shediac River, N.B., carjacking
New Brunswick RCMP is searching for a stolen vehicle after an alleged carjacking near Shediac River Saturday night.
-
N.B. senior loses everything in house fire: ‘I can’t live out of a motel’
A 75-year-old New Brunswick man lost his home in a fire.
London
-
'I don’t want to sleep outside': St. Thomas unveils winter preparations for the homeless
Those living on the streets of St. Thomas, Ont. will soon need a winter plan.
-
Owen Sound restaurant reopens following fatal assault of its owner
The Curry House opened its doors Sunday, three months after the death of its owner Sharif Rahman, who was assaulted right outside his restaurant.
-
Flames shoot from London, Ont. high-rise window
In a video shared with CTV News, heavy flames and smoke could be seen billowing from an 8th-floor apartment at Jalna Blvd. and Ernest Ave.
Northern Ontario
-
In death, one cancer patient helps to erase millions in medical debt
A New York City woman who died Sunday from cancer has raised enough money to erase millions of dollars in medical debt with a posthumous plea for help.
-
Northeast OPP mourn loss of beloved police dog
Ontario Provincial Police are mourning the loss of a longtime police dog, Timber, who passed away last month.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Rosalynn Carter, outspoken former U.S. first lady, dead at 96
Former first lady Rosalynn Carter, the closest adviser to Jimmy Carter during his one term as U.S. president and their four decades thereafter as global humanitarians, has died at the age of 96.
Kitchener
-
Kitchener dog starring in new charity pet calendar
Meet Ellie! The Kitchener pup will soon be appearing in pet calendars across the country.
-
Pro-Palestinian rally held in Uptown Waterloo
A rally was held in Uptown Waterloo Sunday as a show of support for the Palestinian people.
-
Tillsonburg swimmer wins two bronze medals at Parapan American Games
A swimmer from Tillsonburg, and former Laurier graduate, has won two bronze medals at the 2023 Parapan American Games in Chile.