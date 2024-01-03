Union representing Metro Vancouver transit workers issues 72-hour strike notice
There could be service disruptions coming for Metro Vancouver commuters after the union representing transit workers in the Lower Mainland issued a 72-hour strike notice.
CUPE Local 4500 represents more than 180 transit workers employed by Coast Mountain Bus Company. The union and its employer are in negotiations over working conditions and compensation.
The union issued the strike notice Tuesday after a long day of mediation with no progress. It says job action will begin Saturday at 8 a.m. with an overtime ban, which will affect all operations in the Coast Mountain system.
Chris Gindhu, the president of CUPE 4500, said the union was disappointed with the lack of movement in the negotiations.
"We are still available to meet and negotiate a fair collective agreement that avoids service disruptions," Gindhu said. "We hope the employer shows the same willingness."
In a statement to CTV News, Michael McDaniel, the president and general manager of Coast Mountain Bus Company, said the employer has offered CUPE Local 4500 the same general wage increase that was already agreed to by all other CMBC employees. "We urge the union to return to the bargaining table to finalize a deal," McDaniel said. "We do not anticipate the union’s planned overtime ban to impact transit services at this time."
The last collective agreement expired Dec. 31, 2022.
According to TransLink, around 300,000 people per day use its bus service across the Lower Mainland.
