Underground room with 'unlimited potential' on sale for $128K in Vancouver

A peculiar listing has gone on the market in Vancouver, a room that's not to live in, but promises versatility for a luxury buyer.

For $128,000, a 250-square-foot storage room advertised as a “luxury space” that “is ready for your every need” could be yours.

The “uber luxury, private and secure” room is located within Vancouver House tower, famous for it’s quirky top-heavy honeycomb design and the spinning chandelier its developer commissioned underneath the Granville Street Bridge.

The asset boasts electricity, water and a drain, which you’ll find in the middle of the concrete floor.

This "fully enclosed square shaped wine cellar" is on the market in Vancouver for $128,000. (Courtesy: RE/MAX Crest Realty)P6 604 at 1480 Howe St. doesn’t look like much as it stands. What’s on the market is an empty room—save for some metal shelves—featuring exposed pipes and no windows.

But the listing on Realtor.ca gives prospective buyers some ideas of what they could do with the space, including turning it into a home for a private wine collection, a “sleek recording studio,” a “chic wardrobe display,” a "man cave," or a “literal underground poker room.”

“Unlimited potential for your ideas,” the listing reads. “Step into paradise at the Vancouver House.”

Now, in order to purchase the cellar, you’ll already need to own a strata unit within Vancouver House.

Units in the tower are on the market for around $500,000 at the lowest, and nearly $8 million at the highest. Rent at Vancouver House ranges from around $2,500 a month for a studio to upwards of $5,000 for a two-bedroom.

Amenities at Vancouver House include a heated outdoor pool, a large fitness facility, a golf simulator, access to a fleet of BMWs and 24-hour concierge services.

“This is your opportunity to join the exclusive group of privileged home owners at Vancouver House who have it all,” the room’s listing concludes.