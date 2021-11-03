UBC buys $70M property in Surrey; community feedback to help determine use

Vancouver -

B.C.'s largest university is planning to expand its presence even more after spending $70 million on a parcel of land in Surrey.

The University of British Columbia announced the purchase of the three-acre property on Tuesday. The land sits at King George Boulevard and Fraser Highway, near Surrey Memorial Hospital and a SkyTrain station.

"UBC is committed to creating welcoming spaces that advance innovation and collaboration and respond to community and regional needs—and this new site demonstrates this," said Santa Ono, UBC president, in a news release.

"We look forward to working with the City of Surrey, Fraser Health, First Nations Health Authority and regional partners to uncover the many exciting possibilities that this new project holds for the Surrey community and Fraser Valley, as well as UBC students, faculty and staff."

UBC said it'll launch community consultations next year to develop the land, adding it'll include a combination of residential and commercial space, which will help fund construction of academic facilities. While details weren't given on what those facilities would be used for, the university's announcement focuses heavily on health care.

"Together with Fraser Health, First Nations Health Authority and the Government of B.C., UBC trains health students and medical residents in the Fraser region," the university's statement said.

"Every year, more than 4,900 health student and medical resident rotations take place in hospitals, primary care settings and clinics across the Fraser, where learners train alongside world-class clinical faculty in areas such as family practice, emergency medicine, midwifery and other specializations.

UBC said about 200 nursing students typically complete their training in the Fraser Health region and about 100 pharmaceutical science students do placements in the region.

"The $70-million land investment by UBC is another indicator of Surrey’s rising prominence in the region," Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum said in a news release.

"The property is strategically located close to rapid transit and Surrey Memorial Hospital making it an ideal location for UBC to build a strong presence in Surrey and south of the Fraser."