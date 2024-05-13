Michael Bublé joins Snoop Dogg as judge on singing competition series 'The Voice'

VANCOUVER
    Michael Buble is taking his seat at "The Voice" this fall. Buble sings during the "One Year to Go" Invictus Games dinner in Vancouver, B.C., Friday, Feb. 16, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns Michael Buble is taking his seat at "The Voice" this fall. Buble sings during the "One Year to Go" Invictus Games dinner in Vancouver, B.C., Friday, Feb. 16, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns
    Michael Bublé is taking his seat at "The Voice" this fall.

    The "Spicy Margarita" singer has been announced as a judge on the upcoming season of the singing competition series, alongside fellow newcomer Snoop Dogg.

    Bublé becomes the first Canadian to nestle into the coveted spot on the U.S. series, which has welcomed the likes of singing superstars Ariana Grande, Alicia Keys, Adam Levine and John Legend.

    Reba McEntire and Gwen Stefani will also return to the show as judges for its 26th season.

    It's not the first time Bublé has visited the NBC show.

    The Burnaby, B.C.-born crooner previously served as an adviser to coach Blake Shelton's team in its third season in 2012. Snoop Dogg held the role of "mega mentor" in its 20th season.

    Bublé's season of "The Voice" will be part of a fall TV lineup though a premiere date hasn't been announced.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 13, 2024.

