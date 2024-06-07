U.S. Coast Guard responding to reported plane crash off Vancouver Island

U.S. officials are investigating "reports of a plane crash" in the Salish Sea on Friday.

The plane reportedly went down between Johns and Orcas islands, the U.S. Coast Guard's 13th District told CTV News in an email.

Crews from Air Station Port Angeles and Station Bellingham have arrived at the scene and are conducting search and rescue efforts, the district said.

Johns and Orcas islands are part of the San Juan Islands. They are part of Washington State, but are close to its maritime border with Canada off the east coast of Vancouver Island.

