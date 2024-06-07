VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • U.S. Coast Guard responding to reported plane crash off Vancouver Island

    Orcas Island in Washington State is seen from above in this file photo. (Shutterstock.com) Orcas Island in Washington State is seen from above in this file photo. (Shutterstock.com)
    Share

    U.S. officials are investigating "reports of a plane crash" in the Salish Sea on Friday.

    The plane reportedly went down between Johns and Orcas islands, the U.S. Coast Guard's 13th District told CTV News in an email.

    Crews from Air Station Port Angeles and Station Bellingham have arrived at the scene and are conducting search and rescue efforts, the district said.

    Johns and Orcas islands are part of the San Juan Islands. They are part of Washington State, but are close to its maritime border with Canada off the east coast of Vancouver Island.

    This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

    Correction

    This story has been updated to correct the location of the reported plane crash. The U.S. Coast Guard initially said it was near Jones Island, but later corrected itself, saying the crash was between Johns Island and Orcas Island.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Strike for Canadian border workers on hold until Wednesday: union

    The union that represents 9,000 Canada Border Services Agency workers says they won't strike until at least Wednesday, as mediation continues. The Public Service Alliance of Canada initially said border workers were set to strike as early as 4 p.m. Friday if they hadn't reached a deal, but have decided to extend negotiations.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News