Two dead in Richmond shooting, homicide team says

Two people are dead after a daylight shooting in Richmond Saturday afternoon, according to the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team.

In a tweet, investigators confirmed they have been deployed and are gathering evidence.

"The investigation is in its early stages," the brief social media post said.

The Richmond RCMP, in a statement, said they were called to Ackroyd Road between Minoru Boulevard and No. 3 Road around 11 a.m.

"Frontline officers located two deceased victims. Both having suffered gunshot wounds," a statement from the detachment said.

"Based on the investigative theory in this initial phase, this does not appear to be a random act."

No arrests have been announced and no suspects have been identified.

In an earlier statement, Mounties said there did not appear to be any "immediate danger to the public."

Anyone with information, including those who were driving in the area at the time and may have dashcam footage, is asked to call 1-877-551-IHIT (4448).

