Tsunami advisory issued for B.C. after volcanic eruption near Tonga

A tsunami advisory has been issued for parts of the B.C. coast after an underwater volcano near Tonga erupted on Saturday, sending large waves crashing across the shore of the South Pacific islands and flooding the country's capital.

The advisory was issued for the north coast and Haida Gwaii, the central coast and northeast Vancouver Island, the outer west coast of Vancouver Island, and the Juan de Fuca Strait coast.

According to the advisory, waves were expected to hit Langara at 8:30 a.m. local time, followed by Tofino at approximately 8:50 a.m.

Residents in the at-risk, coastal areas are asked to stay away from the shoreline and follow all instructions from local authorities.

For those who may already be on the shoreline, the advisory urges residents to get out of the water, off the beach, and to stay away from harbours, marinas, bays and inlets.

Residents are asked not to return to the coast until local emergency officials say it is safe to do so. Residents were also told not go to the shoreline to watch the tsunami waves.

A tsunami warning was issued for the islands of Tonga after the underwater Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha'apai volcano violently erupted on Saturday, sending a cloud of ash and steam into the air.

The Tonga Meteorological Services said data from the Pacific tsunami center detected waves up to 80 centimetres (2.7 feet) following the eruption.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage as communications with the small island nation remained cut off.

The eruption has also prompted tsunami advisories for New Zealand's North Island and the west coast of the United States from California to Alaska.

With files from The Associated Press