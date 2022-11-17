Tsleil-Waututh Nation and B.C. enter cannabis agreement, marking province’s 7th

B.C.'s government and the Tsleil-Waututh Nation of North Vancouver have signed a cannabis agreement.

This is the seventh time the province and a First Nation has entered into a government-to-government deal of this kind, the first of which was signed in 2020.

Chief Jen Thomas of the Tsleil-Waututh Nation says the agreement will result in benefits including stable, long-term jobs, ultimately allowing the Indigenous economy to grow and thrive.

"This is reconciliation in action and it is an important part of the Province of B.C.'s commitment to the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP),” Thomas said in a provincial statement Wednesday.

The province says it's supporting the nation's interests in operating cannabis production and retail ventures, with shared policy objectives related to public health and safety, protecting young people and deterring illicit activity.

"We're implementing a path forward, in partnership, that supports a safe and strong cannabis sector for B.C. and Tsleil-Waututh Nation," Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth said.

The province does not say in a release when the work is expected to begin.

Section 119 of the Cannabis Control and Licensing Act authorizes B.C.’s government to enter into agreements with Indigenous governments.

Williams Lake First Nation was the first to sign an agreement with the province in 2020, followed by Cowichan Tribes and the Snuneymuxw First Nation in 2021.

So far this year, B.C.’s government has entered into a cannabis agreement with Lhtako Dené Nation, Kispiox First Nation, Shxwhá:y Village and Tsleil-Waututh Nation.

In January, the province introduced the B.C. Indigenous Cannabis Product program to further support Indigenous participation in the legal cannabis industry.