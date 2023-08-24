'Truth and Freedom' convoy confronts RCMP roadblock in B.C.'s Shuswap

Days after tensions started simmering in the Shuswap area of B.C. over wildfire fighting efforts, a convoy of locals attempted to seek answers at an area roadblock.

A notice of the so-called Convoy of Truth and Freedom was posted to a local Facebook group Wednesday, instructing drivers to gather at the Shuswap Community Centre at 6 p.m. before vehicles would make their way down towards Sorrento.

"We wish to engage in a diplomatic and peaceful conversation with checkpoint officers to seek clarity as to why such a large block. The threat of the fires is greatly reduced," read the post.

Organizers wrote that their intention was to start the process of dismantling the blockade and opening Highway 1 between Sorrento and Blind Bay.

A one-hour video was posted on social media, showcasing frustrated exchanges between members of the convoy and authorities.

The dispute comes after days of accusations by some locals that the province of not providing adequate wildfire support, which they say is the reason residents are taking measures to protect their home.

In an attempt to stop people from entering evacuation zones, the RCMP began placing spike belts at roadblocks. Police are warning that people found wandering in evacuated areas may be arrested.

"When unauthorized people are in evacuation areas, it escalates the danger involved for everyone. It also limits the kind of wildfire-fighting tactics that the BC Wildfire Service can deploy," said Emergency Management Minister Bowinn Ma.

BCWS said that while it's still ideal for people to leave evacuation zones, those who chose to stay can help out—as long as they're willing to take direction from fire officials.

Forrest Tower, an information officer for BCWS, explained that some locals have been hired as emergency firefighters to help with the Ross Moore Lake fire near Kamloops. Many more have volunteered to get involved in a number of ways, according to Tower, who says that opportunity is also being offered in the North Shuswap for those who have basic training and personal protection equipment.

"We are setting the operational tactics, so there needs to be some trust in that what we're doing is the most efficient and fastest way to get people back in this area," said Tower.

The Bush Creek East wildfire burning between Chase and Sorrento is estimated at 41,041 hectares and has been described as one of the fastest moving, most aggressive fires in the province's history.

BCWS has ranked this wildfire as the province's number one priority.