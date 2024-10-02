Several 'aggressors' arrested after B.C. teen swarmed, B.C. RCMP say

Three young suspects have been arrested in connection with a swarming attack on a teenager in B.C.'s Okanagan last week – and authorities have asked the public to stop circulating disturbing videos of the incident.

Multiple bystanders recorded the assault, which took place at Kelowna's Gyro Beach on the night of Sept. 27. The videos show a 13-year-old girl being beaten until she's motionless on the ground, with dozens of onlookers watching from the sidelines.

On Wednesday, the Kelowna RCMP confirmed that investigators identified "five aggressors" allegedly involved in the incident, and that officers have arrested three of them.

Each of the youths has since been released on "strict conditions," Sgt. Laura Pollock said in a statement.

"We will be monitoring them to ensure they are complying with these conditions and attending any future court dates," she said

Pollock also urged the public not to share videos of the attack, to prevent "profound and lasting impacts" on the teenage victim – and to avoid unintended impacts on the investigative process.

"The sharing of evidence can negatively impact witnesses that we have yet to interview and the prosecution of this case," she said.

"While the conversation and work around ending violence is paramount, the continuous sharing of this video is not aiding in a collective stand against violence."

According to the RCMP, approximately 30 people were present at the time of the swarming incident, and only two "phoned the police and attempted to intervene." Pollock thanked both of them for their compassion.

The young victim had just started her first year of high school, according to her father Donovan. CTV News is not sharing the family's surname to protect the victim's privacy.

The girl suffered bruised ribs and a concussion in the attack, her father said.

"Physically, she’s got a lot of healing to do," he told CTV News on Tuesday. "Mentally, she started therapy and I don’t know how long that’s ever going to take for her to trust or want to be outside again."

