Saanich police warn of another Taylor Swift ticket scam

Ever since Taylor Swift made thousands, if not millions, of loyal fans’ wildest dreams come true by announcing a three-show run in Vancouver this December, scammers have attempted, and sometimes succeeded, to take advantage of the scramble for tickets.

In the nearly a year since tickets first went on sale last November, police departments across B.C. have issued a number of warnings about fraudulent re-sale tickets, usually involving e-transferring a person posing as a ticket seller on social media like Facebook Marketplace.

The latest warning came from the Saanich Police Department on Friday.

It said police are investigating “several” fraud complaints involving the resale of Taylor Swift Tickets on Facebook groups and Marketplace.

Police say the sellers appear legitimate and promise to send the tickets once they receive an e-transfer from the buyer, but once the scammers get the money, they disappear.

“Buying items online carries risks, especially with re-sold tickets, as it is difficult to verify their legitimacy,” the department wrote. “Once you send an e-transfer, the money is gone.”

Police recommend buying tickets from verified organizations and using a credit card or PayPal when making purchases online for extra security.

Other reminders from the department’s financial crimes page are to slow down and think—as scammers exploit your sense of urgency—and if something sounds too good to be true, it probably is.