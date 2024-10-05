Saanich police warn of another Taylor Swift ticket scam
Ever since Taylor Swift made thousands, if not millions, of loyal fans’ wildest dreams come true by announcing a three-show run in Vancouver this December, scammers have attempted, and sometimes succeeded, to take advantage of the scramble for tickets.
In the nearly a year since tickets first went on sale last November, police departments across B.C. have issued a number of warnings about fraudulent re-sale tickets, usually involving e-transferring a person posing as a ticket seller on social media like Facebook Marketplace.
The latest warning came from the Saanich Police Department on Friday.
It said police are investigating “several” fraud complaints involving the resale of Taylor Swift Tickets on Facebook groups and Marketplace.
Police say the sellers appear legitimate and promise to send the tickets once they receive an e-transfer from the buyer, but once the scammers get the money, they disappear.
“Buying items online carries risks, especially with re-sold tickets, as it is difficult to verify their legitimacy,” the department wrote. “Once you send an e-transfer, the money is gone.”
Police recommend buying tickets from verified organizations and using a credit card or PayPal when making purchases online for extra security.
Other reminders from the department’s financial crimes page are to slow down and think—as scammers exploit your sense of urgency—and if something sounds too good to be true, it probably is.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'No one has $70,000 dollars lying around': Toronto condo owners facing massive special assessment
The owners of a North York condominium say they are facing a $70,000 special assessment to fix their building's parking garage. '$70,000 is a lot of money. It makes me very nervous and stressed out of nowhere for this huge debt to come in,' said Ligeng Guo.
Police ID mom, daughter killed in Old Montreal; video shows person break into building before fatal fire
Police released the identities of the mother and daughter who were killed after a fire tore through a 160-year-old building in Old Montreal on Friday.
Tropical Storm Milton forms in Gulf of Mexico, could intensify as a hurricane threatening Florida
Tropical Storm Milton has formed in the Gulf of Mexico. It is located 220 miles (355 kilometres) north-northeast of Veracruz, Mexico.
Trump returns to Butler, Pa. for a rally at the site of assassination attempt
Donald Trump plans to return Saturday to the site where a gunman tried to assassinate him in July, as the former U.S. president sets aside what are now near-constant worries for his physical safety in order to fulfill a promise — “really an obligation,” he said recently — to the people of Butler, Pa.
'I screamed in shock and horror': Family faces deadly Vancouver hit-and-run driver during sentencing
The sentencing of the man who pleaded guilty in the deadly hit-and-run in Kitsilano two years ago began on Friday.
Frequent drinking of fizzy beverages and fruit juice are linked to an increased risk of stroke: research
New data raises questions about the drinks people consume and the potential risks associated with them, according to researchers at Galway University in Ireland, in partnership with Hamilton’s McMaster University.
Northwestern Ont. woman charged with arson with disregard for human life
A 30-year-old northwestern Ontario woman has been charged with arson following a structure fire Thursday night, police say.
Inter Miami star Lionel Messi draws a crowd for arrival at Toronto's BMO Field
Argentine star Lionel Messi was on the bench to start Inter Miami CF's game in Toronto on Saturday.
Looking for cheap flights for the holidays? Here are some tips to remember
Travelling on a budget can be stressful, but there are ways you can ensure you're getting the best deal on flights as the holiday season approaches.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Vancouver Island
-
Eby promises $75 million rural health loan forgiveness plan at Okanagan campaign stop
NDP Leader David Eby is promising to offer a $75-million loan forgiveness program to entice doctors, nurses and heath professionals to expand health-care services in rural British Columbia.
-
Saanich police warn of another Taylor Swift ticket scam
Ever since Taylor Swift made thousands, if not millions, of loyal fans’ wildest dreams come true by announcing a three-show run in Vancouver this December, scammers have attempted, and sometimes succeeded, to take advantage of the scramble for tickets.
-
Teachers' union wants education focus in B.C.'s 2024 election
We haven't heard the candidates talk much about education during B.C.'s 2024 election campaign, but the teachers' union is trying to put the spotlight on that issue.
Kelowna
-
2nd-degree murder charge laid nearly 2 years after Kelowna stabbing
Nearly two years after a man was stabbed to death in downtown Kelowna, RCMP have made an arrest in the case.
-
Eby promises $75 million rural health loan forgiveness plan at Okanagan campaign stop
NDP Leader David Eby is promising to offer a $75-million loan forgiveness program to entice doctors, nurses and heath professionals to expand health-care services in rural British Columbia.
-
Several 'aggressors' arrested after B.C. teen swarmed, B.C. RCMP say
Three young suspects have been arrested in connection with a swarming attack on a teenager in B.C.'s Okanagan last week – and authorities have asked the public to stop circulating disturbing videos of the incident.
Edmonton
-
'We're losing billions of birds': Backyard risks to Alberta's birds and how you can help make fall migration a successful one
An estimated four billion birds will navigate man-made environments as they travel south from North America during fall migration. Tens of million of them will die en route due to human-created hazards.
-
Crash between motorcycle and van closes Highway 39 near Warburg
Highway 39 near Warburg was closed Saturday after a serious crash involving a motorcycle and a van.
-
'They make me dig deep': 63-year-old CFR champion looks for 2nd win in Saturday finals
Barrel racer pro Lynette Brodoway has been riding in rodeos since before some of her competitors were born.
Calgary
-
Investigation underway into Friday night fatal collision in southeast Calgary
An investigation is underway into a Friday night collision in southeast Calgary that left one person dead.
-
‘Her plan is not going to work’: Alberta leader fires up NDP membership at Saturday town hall
Alberta NDP leader Naheed Nenshi laid out a path to the premier’s office at an NDP members' town hall meeting Saturday at the University of Calgary.
-
1 dead in vehicle rollover near Plummers Road
One person is dead following a rollover Saturday in the area of Plummers Road and Priddis Valley Road.
Lethbridge
-
Slow down! Lethbridge County pleads with motorists in construction zones
While the summer may be over, construction season in Lethbridge is not.
-
Lethbridge police seize fentanyl, weapons, stolen vehicle in downtown enforcement project
Lethbridge police executed dozens of warrants and laid numerous charges in another targeted enforcement project in the downtown area.
-
Driver airlifted following serious crash in Taber, Alta.
A person was airlifted to hospital following a serious crash in Taber, Alta., on Friday morning. Taber RCMP responded to the scene on Highway 864 around 10:30 a.m., for a crash involving an SUV and a semi-truck.
Winnipeg
-
'Great fun in this': Giant roadside attractions across Manitoba highlighted online
It’s 1998. Google was just born, and dial-up was the primary way to connect to the Internet. New sites were being developed daily on any number of topics, from recipes to shopping. David Yanciw, however, was thinking big - big things, that is.
-
Homelessness on the rise as encampments spread to Steinbach
Communities outside of the perimeter aren’t immune to the housing and affordability struggles seen in Winnipeg.
-
Seniors' advocates warn of 'severe consequences' ahead of likely worker strike
As many as 25,000 employees could hit the picket lines as early as Tuesday morning, making it the second-largest strike in Manitoba’s history.
Regina
-
Sask. Party, NDP make weekend campaign stops in Moose Jaw with promises to invest in the city
Saskatchewan's two major political parties made campaign stops in Moose Jaw Saturday with both promising to invest into the city if elected on Oct. 28.
-
Wind warning in effect as strong gusts hammer Regina, southern Sask.
A wind warning has been issued for parts of southern Saskatchewan, with gusts of up to 100 kilometres per hour (km/h) possible in some areas on Saturday, Environment and Climate Change Canada says.
-
Regina police investigating after multiple homes shot at during overnight hours
Regina police are investigating after guns were fired at two homes last week, with one home being shot at on multiple occasions.
Saskatoon
-
Private school funding draws attention during STF education forum
The Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation hosted a virtual election forum on education Thursday evening, giving candidates in the provincial election a chance to share their thoughts and answer questions on issues teachers find most important.
-
Sask. community marks sod-turning for Humboldt Broncos memorial
A permanent memorial at the site of the 2018 Humboldt Broncos bus crash is about to be a step closer.
-
Sask. man pleads guilty in U.S. after providing videos of men raping toddlers to FBI agent he thought was pedophile
A Saskatchewan man living in the United States has pleaded guilty to possessing child pornography after he unknowingly provided disturbing videos to an FBI agent he thought was a pedophile.
Toronto
-
Officer arrested after allegedly stealing alcohol from store: TPS
A Toronto police officer has been arrested after allegedly stealing three bottles of alcohol from a store.
-
Inter Miami star Lionel Messi draws a crowd for arrival at Toronto's BMO Field
Argentine star Lionel Messi was on the bench to start Inter Miami CF's game in Toronto on Saturday.
-
Two pedestrians taken to hospital after Vaughan crash, one person in custody
Two pedestrians have been taken to hospital with serious injuries after an early-morning collision in Vaughan.
Montreal
-
Police ID mom, daughter killed in Old Montreal; video shows person break into building before fatal fire
Police released the identities of the mother and daughter who were killed after a fire tore through a 160-year-old building in Old Montreal on Friday.
-
Police boosting presence in Montreal ahead of Oct. 7 anniversary of Israel-Hamas war
Montreal police say they are increasing their presence across the city ahead of the one-year anniversary of the Oct. 7 start of the Israel-Hamas war.
-
Montreal business hit with Molotov cocktail 2 nights in a row: police
Montreal police say a business in the city's Pointe-Saint-Charles neighbourhood was hit with Molotov cocktails two nights in a row.
Ottawa
-
Pro-Palestinian march held in Ottawa amid global day of protests
Demonstrators converged on downtown Ottawa Saturday afternoon as part of a global day of action to protest Israel's military actions in the Middle East.
-
Three injured, including child, in rural south Ottawa crash
Three people were taken to hospital after a crash between a pickup truck and a car in a rural part of Ottawa's south end on Saturday afternoon.
-
Frost advisory issued with temperatures expected to drop near freezing in Ottawa
Environment Canada has issued a frost advisory as temperatures across Ottawa and eastern Ontario are expected to dip near the freezing mark this evening.
Atlantic
-
‘Did I get a touchdown?’ Girls lead the way with 'powerpuff play' during football game in Moncton, N.B.
Avry Wortman, 13, scored two touchdowns on Sunday during her team's win in the under 14 Greater Moncton Football Association.
-
Battle between activist candidate and ex-Tory reflects schism in N.B. politics
A riding in southwest New Brunswick that for decades was a Progressive Conservative stronghold is shaping up to be a bellwether that could offer a window into the future of the Tory party, and maybe of the province.
-
Tropical Storm Milton forms in Gulf of Mexico, could intensify as a hurricane threatening Florida
Tropical Storm Milton has formed in the Gulf of Mexico. It is located 220 miles (355 kilometres) north-northeast of Veracruz, Mexico.
London
-
'We've got to get them home'; Organization continues search for missing London Ont. women
An organization who has assisted in locating 40 missing people since 2018, has its sights set on the Thames River near Cavendish Park in London, Ont.
-
One injured in plane crash near Brussels
Huron OPP say they were on the scene of a plane crash this morning, with a pilot finding themselves unable to halt before the end of a runway in Brussels.
-
Tax rebate: Canadians with low to modest incomes to receive payment
Canadians who are eligible for a GST/HST tax credit can expect their final payment of the year on Friday.
Kitchener
-
One injured after small plane crash lands in Brussels
The Huron Ontario Provincial Police said they responded to a “downed airplane” just after 11 a.m. Saturday.
-
One person sprayed with 'noxious substance' in Cambridge
Police say they were called to the area of Simcoe Street and Market Street around 1:30 a.m. Saturday for a report of an assault.
-
Urgent call for volunteers for Oktoberfest parade
The Oktoberfest Parade is fast approaching and organizers are urgently seeking volunteers to fill the role of sign carriers.
Northern Ontario
-
Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard found not guilty of sexual assault
Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard has been found not guilty of sexually assaulting a young woman in northeastern Ontario eight years ago. The former Hedley frontman had pleaded not guilty to sexual assault.
-
Police ID mom, daughter killed in Old Montreal; video shows person break into building before fatal fire
Police released the identities of the mother and daughter who were killed after a fire tore through a 160-year-old building in Old Montreal on Friday.
-
No injuries reporter in Greater Sudbury garage fire
Fire crews in Greater Sudbury battled a large garage fire on Friday.
N.L.
-
Marathon goat: Animal runner wins hearts and a medal after crashing Newfoundland race
He may not have logged the fastest time or even gone the full distance, but residents of a Newfoundland town agree the goat who unexpectedly joined the local weekend half marathon was the event's undisputed champion.
-
Labrador residents say 'inhumane' food prices force families to go hungry
A mother in a community where the cost of living is one of the highest in the country says grocery prices are 'inhumane' and retailers are putting profits ahead of people’s basic human right to food.
-
Small English soccer team has huge year, thanks in part to Newfoundland and Labrador
A soccer game in England on Tuesday night drove a spike in online traffic across the Atlantic to a website launched by the Newfoundland and Labrador government.