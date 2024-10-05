Murder suspect arrested in Mackenzie, B.C., RCMP say

The man suspected of murdering another man inside a Mackenzie, B.C., home last weekend has been arrested.

Mackenzie RCMP announced Saturday that Drake Matthew Kerr had been taken into custody in the northern B.C. community on Friday.

Earlier in the week, Kerr was the subject of a warning from police, who said he had been charged with second-degree murder in connection to the Sept. 29 slaying, and remained at large.

Mounties from the Mackenzie detachment were called to the 100 block of Centennial Drive in the early hours of that date for a report of shots fired.

When they arrived, they found the victim deceased. Kerr was charged two days later, but his whereabouts were unknown and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

“We are glad to report that Mr. Kerr is currently in police custody and will be held in custody to appear before the courts,” said B.C. RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Brett Urano, in a statement Saturday.

“Kerr is in custody because of the hard work our officers and the public’s assistance in locating this man wanted for violent offences.”

Online court records indicate Kerr was scheduled to make his first court appearance Saturday.