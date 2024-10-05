'I screamed in shock and horror': Family faces deadly Vancouver hit-and-run driver during sentencing

The sentencing of the man who pleaded guilty in the deadly hit-and-run in Kitsilano two years ago began on Friday.

Alexandre Romero-Arata was escorted into the Vancouver courtroom on Friday morning, where he was scheduled to hear his sentence in the death of 24-year-old Irish national Eoghan Byrne on June 19, 2022.

The Byrne family arrived in Vancouver from Ireland to read their victim impact statements to not only Romero-Arata, but also members of his family.

Crown attorney Mark Myhre began by reading aloud the statement from Byrne’s friend Mike McGovern, who was with Byrne that evening in June 2022.

In the statement, McGovern tells the court that he suffers from severe symptoms of PTSD, has vivid flashbacks, and contemplates taking his own life as a result of watching his friend being killed in front of him.

“Eoghan disappeared before my eyes,” said McGovern.

“I screamed in shock and horror.”

Videos played in the courtroom – filmed by a friend from inside Romero-Arata’s vehicle – show him travelling 140 km/h while running a red light.

Surveillance video shows the moments Byrne and McGovern approach West 4th Avenue at 10:40 p.m. and begin to cross. Soon thereafter, the video shows Romero-Arata’s vehicle speeding towards them.

The Crown says that when Byrne was struck and Romero-Arata fled the scene.

The court later heard the 911 call Romero-Arata made the following day, in which he told the operator that his vehicle had been stolen.

The Byrne family was not in the courtroom while the videos and audio were played, but returned afterwards to read their victim impact statements.

Byrne's mother Mary was the first to speak with her family by her side.

Mary held back tears as she told stories of her son and the positive and good-hearted person he was. She explained that Eoghan is buried near a castle in Ireland and that she visits it daily.

“No amount of time will make it whole again,” said Mary.

Eoghan’s father Eugene followed Mary with an impassioned statement, telling the court that the family’s pain has been horrific, and not a day goes by that they don’t suffer.

“We were left shattered, drowning in grief. Clinging onto Eoghan’s memory,” said Eugene.

Eoghan’s sister, Susan, and brother, James, each shared stories about their brother and the impact he had on their lives.

Susan, who was holding a photo of Eoghan for much of the day, told the courtroom that life will never be the same.

“(There’s) an aftertaste of sadness after everything,” said Susan about life without Eoghan.

“Everything is dim and dull.”

The Crown is seeking five years in prison with a 15-year driving prohibition.

The sentencing hearing is expected to continue on Monday morning.