Crews battle massive fire in Langley city Saturday

Fire crews battled a massive blaze in downtown Langley Saturday morning.

Firefighters from both the city and township of Langley fire departments responded to the blaze, with township firefighters warning motorists to stay away from the intersection of Fraser Highway and Glover Road.

Images from the scene show a massive plume of smoke billowing from the lowrise building, which has been identified on social media as the restaurant Viva Mexico.

BC Emergency Health Services told CTV News paramedics were called to the scene in the 20000 block of Fraser Highway shortly before 6:30 a.m.

One ambulance was dispatched and remained at the scene as of 1 p.m., according to BCEHS, which did not specify whether any patients had been treated.

