Car flies into B.C. backyard, lands upside down

A driver suffered only minor injuries after going airborne in a residential neighbourhood in Maple Ridge, B.C., on Friday, the car eventually landing on its roof in someone’s backyard.

Local RCMP say officers responded to the rollover in the 14000 block of Mier Drive around noon.

Police say they found the vehicle upside-down in a backyard after it appeared to cause damage in multiple other backyards.

A video posted on social media shows the vehicle, a white SUV, careening over a metal fence, and flying through the air before skidding across a rock barrier.

Another video taken after the crash shows the steep hill the car would have travelled down, and indicates it cleared seven homes from the point it went over the fence to where it came to rest.

“Fortunately, no one was injured in any of the residential backyards,” RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Brett Urano said in a news release Saturday. “The driver of the vehicle did suffer minor injuries and was taken to hospital.”

The Ridge Meadows RCMP and Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service are investigating the crash, and say alcohol has been ruled out as a factor.

Anyone with information or video from the area is asked to call the detachment at 604-463-6251.