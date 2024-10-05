Son charged with mother's murder on Vancouver Island

Police on Vancouver Island have made an arrest in the case of a 78-year-old woman found dead in her home almost two years ago.

Oceanside RCMP announced Saturday that 52-year-old James Griffiths has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of his mother, Donna Webster.

Webster was found deceased in November 2022, police said.

Griffiths was arrested and charged Friday, according to Mounties, who said his next court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 15 in Nanaimo.

Online court records indicate Griffiths remains in police custody.